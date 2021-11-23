ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Women's Health

COVID-19 in pregnancy linked to stillbirths, research finds

By Nexstar Media Wire, The Associated Press
WLNS
WLNS
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0slPZC_0d4P9mQc00

(AP) – Pregnant women with COVID-19 face increased chances for stillbirths compared with uninfected women, and that risk spiked to four times higher after the delta variant emerged, new government data show.

The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention released a report Friday that examined 1.2 million deliveries in 736 hospitals nationwide from March 2020 through September 2021.

Stillbirths were rare overall, totaling 8,154 among all deliveries. But the researchers found that for women with COVID-19, about 1 in 80 deliveries resulted in stillbirth. Among the uninfected, it was 1 in 155.

Women with long COVID may never be able to exercise like they did before illness

Among those with COVID-19, stillbirths were more common in people with chronic high blood pressure and other complications, including those in intensive care or on breathing machines.

“These findings underscore the importance of COVID-19 prevention strategies, including vaccination before or during pregnancy,’’ CDC researcher Carla DeSisto and co-authors said.

There’s no information on how many had received COVID-19 shots, although the authors noted that the U.S. vaccination rate among pregnant people after delta emerged this past summer was 30%.

Pregnant people with COVID-19 are more likely than others to develop severe, even fatal, illness and they face increased risks for preterm birth and other complications. Previous studies on stillbirths and COVID-19 had mixed findings, but the report bolsters concerns among obstetricians and anecdotal data.

Fox News Channel viewers more likely to believe COVID falsehoods, study finds

While the absolute risk for stillbirth is low, anyone who is pregnant shouldn’t underestimate the dangers of COVID-19, said Dr. Mark Turrentine, a professor at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston. He helped write the American College of Obstetricians and Gynecologists’ recommendations for COVID-19 vaccination in pregnancy.

“What’s really sad is we have 10 months of a vaccine that’s been highly effective and we just can’t convince people to take advantage of this,’’ Turrentine said.

Some experts have speculated that the virus may cause inflammation in the placenta or other abnormalities that could harm the fetus.

Dr. Joseph Biggio, a specialist in high-risk pregnancies at Ochsner Health in New Orleans, said the study doesn’t prove that COVID-19 caused stillbirths. He said it’s possible some women were so critically ill that physicians trying to keep them alive “couldn’t intervene on behalf of a fetus that they knew was in trouble.’’

The researchers relied on medical records, and they noted that they were unable to determine if the COVID-19 diagnoses listed at the time of delivery represented current or past infections.

Generally, stillbirths are more common among Black people, those who become pregnant over age 35 or those who smoke tobacco during pregnancy.

The study didn’t include pregnancy outcomes by race, an area the authors said they plan to investigate in future research “because COVID-19 has disproportionately affected many racial and ethnic minority groups, putting them more at risk of getting sick and dying.’’

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WLNS 6 News.

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Issued This Urgent Warning to Vaccinated People

The U.S. has been fighting the COVID pandemic for nearly two years now. While we all hoped that the virus would be eradicated by now, a full year since the introduction of highly effective vaccines, slowing vaccination rates and a fast-spreading variant kept the pandemic in full swing over the summer. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), only 58.5 percent of the U.S. population is fully vaccinated, leaving more than 60 million people unvaccinated despite being eligible. But while health officials caution that the unvaccinated are most at risk right now, some experts now say that vaccinated people should also be on high alert.
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Appear in This Order Often

While COVID-19 affects people differently, there are symptoms to watch out for in a certain order that help identify if you have the virus. Signs of COVID range from shortness of breath, coughing, sneezing, vomiting, headache and more and Eat This, Not That! Health talked to Dr. J. Wes Ulm, MD, Ph.D., who explains COVID symptoms and patterns to be aware of. Read on—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Stillbirth#Ap#Covid#Fox News Channel
EatThis

I'm an ER Doctor and Urge You Read This Now

COVID-19 cases and hospitalizations have declined since the summer but the pandemic is not over. We have made tremendous headway and have vaccinated 67.1% of the US population but, unfortunately, the pandemic is still continuing. The recent resurgence of covid infections in the UK should highlight the resilience of this virus and the dangers that still remain. Of note, the UK is experiencing a surge in disease in spite of boasting a higher vaccination rate than the US. There has been some speculation that part of this may have been fueled by premature reopening and return to "normal" activity.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Surgeon General Just Issued "Heartbreaking" COVID Warning

The coronavirus pandemic is showing signs of slowing but not ending, at least not anytime soon in America. As vaccinations increase, experts worry they are not being adopted fast enough—and misinformation floods social media feeds, in a country polarized. With this top of mind, Dr. Vivek Murthy, the United States Surgeon General, appeared with religious leaders for Let's Talk: An Online Conversation with the Surgeon General. Read on for five life-saving pieces of advice—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pregnancy
NewsBreak
Women's Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This common arthritis drug may save lives in COVID

In a recent study published in The Lancet Respiratory Medicine, researchers found hospitalized patients with COVID-19 who received the rheumatoid arthritis drug baricitinib, in combination with the standard of care, died less often than those receiving only the standard of care. The study is from Vanderbilt University. One author is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
news4sanantonio.com

CDC breakthrough case data signals rising risks for vaccinated seniors

On Monday, the CDC released weekly breakthrough infection and death rates through Oct. 2, reporting that an unvaccinated person had nearly six times as high a risk of catching COVID-19 in September and 14 times greater risk of death compared to a vaccinated person. The data is based on voluntary reporting from 24 state and local health departments representing 36% of the U.S. population.
PUBLIC HEALTH
TheConversationCanada

Why it's normal for COVID-19 vaccine immunity to wane, and how booster shots can help

Vaccines are the holy grails of disease prevention. These medical marvels confer significant protection against diseases — whether a childhood infection, annual influenza or a novel coronavirus — that can easily cause undue suffering. The polio vaccine prevents polio, a highly contagious viral childhood illness that causes nerve damage and can lead to paralysis and a permanent inability to breathe. The chickenpox vaccine prevents the itchy rash in children and its potential reappearance in adults as shingles, given that the chickenpox virus stays with people after the infection and can reactivate later in life. The COVID-19 vaccine prevents serious illness,...
PHARMACEUTICALS
TODAY.com

Delta variant linked to increased risk of stillbirth, CDC study finds

Pregnant women who become infected with the delta variant are at increased risk of a stillbirth or dying during childbirth, according to two new studies published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Friday. The research expands on reports from doctors nationwide who have noted an unprecedented rise...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
Daily Mail

Pregnant women infected with COVID-19 are twice as likely to have a stillbirth and were at five times increased risk of death during the Delta wave, CDC reports find

Pregnant women are at increased risk of severe complications from COVID-19 and they only rose during the Delta variant wave, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) revealed. Reports published by the agency on Friday found the rate of pregnant women dying of COVID-19 during the period of time...
WOMEN'S HEALTH
WLNS

WLNS

3K+
Followers
2K+
Post
629K+
Views
ABOUT

6 News is here for you with news, weather, and sports online at wlns.com

 https://www.wlns.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy