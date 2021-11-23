ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Holiday travel in full swing in the Piedmont Triad

By Rasheeda Kabba
 4 days ago

GREENSBORO, N.C. (WGHP) — Thanksgiving is only three days away and people are rushing to make it home for the holidays

“I’m headed home from the Greensboro airport back home to the Newark airport in New Jersey,” High Point University student Patrick Trojan said.

“I wanted to come a week early because we have big festivities back in Pittsburgh — go Steelers!” said Bill Hawthorne, who was leaving Greensboro after visiting his grandkids.

Everyone is looking forward to different experiences.

“Honestly, anything that my mom makes I’ll definitely be looking forward to,” Trojan said.

Whether it’s the food on your table or the family that surrounds it, this holiday will be different as we ease out of pandemic restrictions.

Roughly 53.4 million Americans are expected to be traveling by air and road, according to AAA.

AAA said it’s the highest single-year increase since 2005.

One thing contributing to an increase in travel is that many have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

This time last year, there was no vaccine readily available for anyone.

Travelers told FOX8 it’s the reason they feel comfortable traveling this year.

“We’ve already got both of our shots and boosters so we are ready,” Hawthorne said.

“I’m not as worried about it as was last year, but I’ve had all three of my vaccines,” said Louise Purgason, who was fueling up her car.

Purgason is driving to Sunset Beach to visit her daughter and son-in-law.

“I’m very excited because I haven’t seen them since July,” she said.

She says the higher-than-normal gas prices aren’t deterring her from making the roughly 200-mile drive.

“It’s worth it,” Purgason said.

After more than a year of pandemic restrictions, facing holiday travel crowds is a sacrifice that millions are willing to make.

“We know it’s going to be crowded coming out of here but it’s worth it to see family,” Hawthorne said.

Roughly 6.4 million more people will be traveling this Thanksgiving holiday in comparison to the last according to AAA.

Experts urge you to plan ahead as roads and airports will be busier.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WGHP FOX8.

