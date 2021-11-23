ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Las Vegas, NV

No. 2 UCLA withstands Bellarmine rally, wins 75-62

Sports Illustrated
Sports Illustrated
 4 days ago

LAS VEGAS (AP) No. 2 UCLA won the game on the scoreboard. Mick Cronin thought it was a loss.

With a heavyweight rematch waiting on the Las Vegas Strip, the Bruins' coach didn't think he got the full 40-minute effort he hoped for from his group.

But UCLA won its fifth straight game to open the season with a 75-62 win against Bellarmine on Monday Night in the Empire Classic, setting the stage for Tuesday's top-two showdown with No. 1 Gonzaga in a rematch of last season's Final Four.

Gonzaga won 93-90 in overtime on a buzzer-beater from Jalen Suggs, who was the No. 5 overall pick in this year's NBA Draft by the Orlando Magic.

''The things I care about - hustle, attitude, effort, execution, the things that will get you wins when they really count - to me matter more than any category,'' Cronin said. ''So it's a credit to (Bellarmine) coach (Scott) Davenport.''

Peyton Watson had a game-high 19 points in 20 minutes off the bench, and Johnny Juzang added 13 for the Bruins (5-0).

UCLA gets a shot at revenge. Are the Bruins ready?

''No,'' Cronin said. ''Absolutely not. The challenge, for me, is us maintaining who we are. If we're just going to be a great team and make shots, we're in deep trouble.''

Playing in its first game in four days, UCLA came out missing eight of its first 10 shots. The Bruins' defense responded, forcing Bellarmine to a 3 of 13 start in the first 11 minutes. UCLA went on a 19-2 run with Watson, the freshman from Long Beach, California, atoning for nine of those points

Watson shot 9 of 12 for the game and had four rebounds, easily outpacing his 3.3 points average through four games this season.

''Just a great week of practice, a great week of preparation,'' Watson said. ''The guys just told me to be patient, play my game, don't think about it too much, just come out and play my hardest. That's what I put a lot of emphasis on, just coming out, giving it my all and helping the team win.''

David Singleton added 13 points on 5-of-8 shooting for the Bruins, who shot 45.2% despite Juzang (5 of 14), Jaime Jaquez Jr. (3 of 11) and Tyger Campbell (1 of 7) combining to shoot 28.1%.

Bellarmine (0-5) lost in double digits for the fourth time in five games and is coming off consecutive losses against the nation's top two teams. The Knights lost 92-50 at Gonzaga on Friday.

Dylan Penn led Bellarmine with 19 points and seven rebounds, while CJ Fleming had 12 points and made two 3-pointers.

OFFENSIVE GLASS DOMINANCE

The Bruins won the rebounding battle 36-27, but it was the offensive rebounding that made the difference.

UCLA had a 15-5 edge on the offensive glass with eight of them from center Myles Johnson. Five of them came in the second half.

The Bruins had three straight offensive rebounds on one possession that ended with Singletary's layup to push the UCLA lead to 54-32 with 14:14 remaining. UCLA had 24 offensive rebounds in Wednesday's 98-63 win over North Florida.

BIG PICTURE

UCLA: The gap in talent was evident with the Bruins despite their shooting struggles, and the defense showed why. UCLA held the Knights to 35.7% in the first half and 1 of 10 from behind the arc, but only 36-25. The Bruins started the second half on a 16-4 run to pull away.

Bellarmine: The ''no-dribble'' offense has been tested early this season. The Knights have played three teams who made the NCAA Tournament last season (UCLA, Gonzaga, No. 3 Purdue) and one that played in the NIT (Saint Mary's).

UCLA: Will face No. 1 Gonzaga on Tuesday night.

Bellarmine: Plays Central Michigan on Tuesday.

---

More AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://twitter.com/AP-Top25

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
saturdaytradition.com

Another FBS head coach has been fired, bringing total to 15 this season

The coaching carousel will add another stop to the list during this college football season. Louisiana Tech is firing coach Skip Holtz after the season finale on Saturday against host Rice, according to reporter Brett McMurphy:. This marks the 15th vacancy this season:. Holtz has coached at Louisiana Tech since...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs. Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.
NEBRASKA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
Las Vegas, NV
Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
Sports
Local
Nevada Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
College Basketball
Local
Nevada College Sports
Local
Nevada Sports
City
Las Vegas, NV
State
California State
Local
Nevada College Basketball
Las Vegas, NV
College Sports
Larry Brown Sports

Luke Fickell reportedly has interest in top SEC job

Luke Fickell is having an outstanding season at Cincinnati that could culminate with a trip to the College Football Playoff. In the meantime, the head coach has been mentioned as a potential candidate for some much bigger jobs than the one he has with the Bearcats. He may be interested in at least one of them.
CINCINNATI, OH
ClutchPoints

Pistons center Isaiah Stewart’s true feelings towards LeBron James, revealed

It’s now been nearly a week since Detroit Pistons big man Isaiah Stewart was involved in an ugly incident with LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers. Stewart has now served his two-game suspension for his antics during what nearly turned out to be a brawl between the two teams and at this point, it sounds like the 20-year-old has already had ample time to think about his actions.
NBA
Sports Illustrated

How to Watch No. 11 Oregon vs. Oregon State

The No. 11 Oregon Ducks (9-2, 6-2 Pac-12) return home to Autzen stadium in Eugene to face the Oregon State Beavers (7-4, 5-3 Pac-12). The Ducks have a chance to take home the Pac-12 North title with a win and punch their ticket to their third straight Pac-12 championship game.
OREGON STATE
The Spun

Current SEC Coach Is “Strong Candidate” For LSU Job

Another name is appearing on LSU’s head coaching radar. According to The Athletic’s Bruce Feldman, Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops is in play as a “strong candidate” to fill the Tigers’ opening. “Kentucky’s Mark Stoops beat [Florida] and LSU this year,” Feldman tweeted. “He’s won at a place that...
COLLEGE SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Saint Mary
Person
Johnny Juzang
Person
Jaime Jaquez Jr.
Person
Dylan Penn
Person
Jalen Suggs
Person
Tyger Campbell
thecomeback.com

College football world reacts to ‘sparse’ crowd for Kansas State-Texas game

The Texas Longhorns are having their final game of the season against the Kansas State Wildcats and let’s say things haven’t gone to plan for today’s game. Texas was progressing well at the start of the season but after a loss to rival Oklahoma, the Longhorns went on a six-game losing streak that is still going. Now at 4-7, morale is rather low in Austin and that’s apparent with the crowd of today’s game.
COLLEGE SPORTS
FanSided

Clemson football fans furious at UNC for ruining ACC Championship hopes

With just minutes remaining between UNC and NC State, Clemson football fans had to be thinking the Tigers could be ACC Championship Game bound. Had you told Clemson football fans early in the season that Dabo Swinney’s Tigers would have a shot at the ACC Championship Game as they entered the final week, many might not have believed it. The team was struggling but, alas, they hit their stride and to make the conference title game, they needed an NC State loss to North Carolina and then a Wake Forest loss to Boston College.
COLLEGE SPORTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bellarmine#Ap#Gonzaga#Nba Draft#The Orlando Magic
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Purdue University
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
UCLA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Gonzaga University
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
College Basketball
Murray Ledger & Times

Racer men’s defense holds Bellarmine at bay in win

MURRAY — Bellarmine entered Saturday night’s men’s basketball game at Murray State with a big reputation on the offensive side of the ball. That is why Murray State Head Coach Matt McMahon was preaching the importance of strong defensive presence against a team that is renowned for its sharp passing and screen game. Obviously, his Racers listened.
MURRAY, KY
Los Angeles Daily News

No. 2 UCLA rallies to beat No. 4 Villanova in overtime

LOS ANGELES — The madness continues, or maybe, it’s just starting all over again in November. Everything a basketball fan would want in a top-five matchup was on display Friday night. A raucous, sell-out crowd draped in white, a national television audience and the drama of overtime as second-ranked UCLA edged fourth-ranked Villanova, 86-77, at Pauley Pavilion.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CUBuffs.com

Buffs Fall Short On Road As UCLA Rallies For Win

PASADENA, Calif. — Colorado jumped out to a 20-7 first-half lead Saturday, only to see UCLA score 37 unanswered points as the Buffaloes dropped a 44-20 decision at the Rose Bowl. The loss dropped Karl Dorrell's Buffs to 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the Pac-12, and eliminated the Buffs from...
COLLEGE SPORTS
Sports Illustrated

Sports Illustrated

23K+
Followers
20K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Deliver premier journalism and give unparalleled perspective on the world of sports.

Comments / 0

Community Policy