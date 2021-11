If the internet is a vengeful hellscape where you’re inevitably bound to find out something dismaying about your heroes, Keanu Reeves might be the only celebrity who will be forever spared the disappointment. A new Esquire cover story on the beloved actor, ahead of his returning role as Neo in December’s The Matrix Resurrections, is essentially centered around trying to figure out if and how Reeves is indeed the pure-hearted saint that legend has always chalked him up to be. There’s not much of an answer on the how, but, according to all the other famous people who have worked and been enamored by him, he really is that guy.

