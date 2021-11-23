Dr. Bupathi on Considerations for Second-Line Sequencing in RCC

Arlene O. Siefker-Radtke, MD: What I'm hearing from you, Scott, is this is a standard of care. It's something that we should be doing in all patients with bladder cancer, especially those stage IV patients. Despite that, we still haven't seen uptake in 100% of the community. It's been a challenging time to get the message out. A lot of these approvals that happen during the pandemic are happening during a time when our community oncologists are busier than ever; they’re busy following the social distancing algorithms, facing the challenges of health care worker shortages, and then an additional challenge. The additional challenge is even though we love to get tissue from a metastatic site, we can't always get tissue, even at an academic center, and access to great interventional radiologists is a potential limitation. Getting that message out to our community specialists, those who are working in the field, is important because there is an important therapy that can help patients with urothelial cancer. How do you incorporate other members of your multidisciplinary team when you're talking with the patient about mutation testing, or ordering, or following up on specimens? Is the multidisciplinary experience important to what you're doing?

CANCER ・ 3 DAYS AGO