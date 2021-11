Do you ever long for the days of the apostles and the happenings found in the book of Acts? Any group of believers who have walked with Jesus for any length of time can say in all honesty that there has been a period in their lives when they experienced this longing. It’s not unusual. Here’s where it comes from: we grow weary of the slow pace and few happenings in the church here. We get tired of fussing and arguing. We want to see times of refreshing from the Lord and we pray to that end! We get excited about the things that deserve celebration. But it seems, sometimes, that there are more reasons to be weary than there are reasons to celebrate. So what’s left to do? Long for the days when everything was good.

RELIGION ・ 4 DAYS AGO