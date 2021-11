Gilbert Town Council moved to squash an ongoing litany of complaints it now considers “frivolous" after a sixth complaint was filed against Mayor Brigette Peterson. Council voted unanimously to add a provision to town code to allow such ethics complaints to be dismissed administratively in 10 calendar days and without further investigation unless the mayor or at least three council members wanted to hear the complaint. Council did, however, give direction to staff that it wanted a full review of the town’s code of ethics for council and boards, committees and commissions, which will be brought back for council study.

GILBERT, AZ ・ 24 DAYS AGO