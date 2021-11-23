ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Lack of impetus could leave market directionless, says Inter-Pacific

By Surin Murugiah
theedgemarkets.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKUALA LUMPUR (Nov 23): Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd said there is still a lack of market impetus, and this could leave the market directionless over the near term. In its daily bulletin on Tuesday (Nov 23), the research house said that once again, the key index made little headway as...

www.theedgemarkets.com

Comments / 0

Related
theedgemarkets.com

Market conditions are becoming more challenging, says Inter-Pacific

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 26): Inter-Pacific Securities Sdn Bhd said with the key index slipping below the 1,520 support, market conditions are becoming more challenging with the buying interest likely to thin further. In its daily bulletin on Friday, the research house said the key index dipped below the 1,520 support...
STOCKS
Benzinga

Options Market Says Nvidia Could Move This Much Ahead Of Earnings Release

Nvidia Corporation’s (NASDAQ:NVDA) is scheduled to report its fiscal third-quarter earnings after the closing bell on Wednesday. On CNBC's "Options Action," Mike Khouw of Optimize Advisors said there were twice as many calls than puts. The options market is implying a move of around $17 higher or lower by the end of week.
STOCKS
Fox 46 Charlotte

Stocks sink on new COVID variant; Dow loses 905 points

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks closed sharply lower on Wall Street Friday, after a coronavirus variant from South Africa appeared to be spreading across the globe and the European Union proposed suspending air travel from southern Africa. The Dow Jones Industrial Average lost 905 points. The S&P 500 index fell 2.3%, its worst day since […]
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Impetus#Headway#Election#Kuala Lumpur#Melaka
theedgemarkets.com

Risk assets plunge as virus fears cause post-Thanksgiving blues

WASHINGTON/LONDON/NEW YORK/SYDNEY (Nov 26): US stocks tumbled on Friday as markets reopened after Thanksgiving, European shares were poised for their worst sell-off in a year, and oil prices hit two-month lows as fears of a possibly vaccine-resistant coronavirus variant sent investors scurrying to safe-haven assets. The Dow Jones Industrial Average...
STOCKS
actionforex.com

GBPJPY Recovers Above MAs As Upside Impetus Improves

GBPJPY is recouping some lost ground from the pullback off the near 64-month peak of 158.20. The longer-term 200-day simple moving average (SMA) is endorsing the positive structure in the bigger picture, while the rising 50-day SMA is promoting the recent progress in the pair. The Ichimoku lines are not...
CURRENCIES
Telegraph

Richard Osman: Why visiting China has changed my view of the world

Visiting China didn’t just change the way I look at China – it changed the way I look at the whole world. My daughter has been studying out there, so I’ve visited three or four times in the past five years. It’s an extraordinary country in every way, but what has really blown my mind is the fact that they like my Thursday Murder Club novels over there.
CHINA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Market Analysis
Rolling Stone

The New Covid ‘Omicron’ Variant Has the Globe Freaking Out

Global health authorities are scrambling to collect information about a new coronavirus variant discovered in South Africa that appears to both be extremely contagious and possess an “unusual constellation” of mutations that could challenge the effectiveness of available vaccines. The emergence of the omicron variant has already roiled financial markets and led the United States and the European Union to impose travel restrictions. Sajid Javid, the U.K.’s health minister is saying the new variant “is of huge international concern.” In the United States, Dr. Anthony Fauci is calling news about the variant “a red flag.” Here’s what you need to know: What’s...
WORLD
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
theedgemarkets.com

Oil plunges US$10 a barrel on new coronavirus variant concerns

(Nov 26): Oil prices plunged about US$10 a barrel on Friday, their largest one-day drop since April 2020, as a new Covid-19 variant spooked investors and added to concerns that a supply surplus could swell in the first quarter. Oil fell with global equities markets on fears the variant could...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
theedgemarkets.com

Stocks tumble on new coronavirus variant fear

NEW YORK (Nov 27): U.S. stocks closed lower on Friday, with the Dow and S&P 500 suffering their biggest one-day percentage drops in months, and pandemic-hit sectors that had gained from a reopening falling sharply after a new coronavirus mutation was found. Authorities worldwide reacted with alarm on Friday to...
STOCKS
theedgemarkets.com

Xiaomi auto plant to have 300,000-unit capacity — report

(Nov 27): Xiaomi Corp.’s auto unit in Beijing will have an annual production capacity of 300,000 cars, the China Securities Journal reported. China’s largest smartphone maker on Saturday signed a contract with Beijing Economic-Technological Development Area, with its auto plant to be built in two phases, each having a capacity of 150,000 cars, the report said.
BUSINESS
theedgemarkets.com

PNB — Ensuring investment returns for Malaysians

KUALA LUMPUR (Nov 27): While some investment funds have experienced redemptions by their investors or contributors during the Covid-19 pandemic, Amanah Saham Bumiputera (ASB), the largest fund under the management of Permodalan Nasional Bhd (PNB), actually saw 4% more units subscribed in 2020 from the year before. The government-linked investment...
WORLD
theedgemarkets.com

Beijing presses Didi to delist from US over data security fears — sources

HONG KONG/SHANGHAI (Nov 26): Chinese regulators have pressed top executives of ride hailing giant Didi Global Inc to devise a plan to delist from the New York Stock Exchange due to concerns about data security, two people with knowledge of the matter told Reuters. China's powerful Cyberspace Administration of China...
ECONOMY

Comments / 0

Community Policy