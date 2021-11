Their only touchdown came as a direct result of the one big mistake made by the Bucs (an interception that gave the Giants the ball at the 5) and was scored on a pass to the left tackle. That Andrew Thomas was the only Giant who walked out of Raymond James Stadium with a souvenir touchdown football in his suitcase is the best illustration of dysfunction imaginable. There might have been more dignity in being shut out. The Giants finished with 215 total yards, the second-lowest total of the 26-game Joe Judge era (they gained 159 yards in a loss to Arizona on Dec. 13, 2020). Only two of the Giants’ 54 offensive plays gained more than 16 yards. Their 15 first downs were a season low as was their 24:21 time of possession.

NFL ・ 4 DAYS AGO