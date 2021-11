Tobacco giant Imperial Brands has pledged another year of change under its five-year overhaul plan as annual profits jumped higher.The maker of Davidoff and JPS cigarettes, Rizla and Blu saw pre-tax profits jump to £3.2 billion, up from £2.2 billion the previous year, as its bottom line was boosted by last year’s £1.1 billion sale of its premium cigar business.With the sale of the deal stripped out, Imperial saw underlying earnings rise 4.8% in the year to September 30 on a constant currency basis.Boss Stefan Bomhard said it had been a year of “significant change”, with more to come in...

