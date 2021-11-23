ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Stream Team: Undaunted adventures in Elder Scrolls Online

By MJ Guthrie
massivelyop.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCurrently, Elder Scrolls Online is running an Undaunted Celebration event. That’s just a fancy way of saying zipping through dungeons for lots of loot boxes! Massively OP’s...

gamepolar.com

The Elder Scrolls VI Confirmed to be an Xbox Unique, Aim is to Make it a “Decade Sport”

Ever since Microsoft snapped up Bethesda, there was a lot hypothesis about which upcoming video games will likely be PC/Xbox exclusives. We all know Starfield is, and Phil Spencer and numerous Bethesda massive wigs have strongly implied most future Bethesda video games will likely be, but it surely hasn’t been instantly confirmed that the studio’s greatest upcoming recreation, The Elder Scrolls VI, will likely be an Xbox unique. Properly, it appears we are able to now verify off that field – in a new interview with GQ, Spencer was requested once more about exclusivity, and it certain seems like The Elder Scrolls VI is on that checklist.
VIDEO GAMES
PC Gamer

Elder Scrolls 6 will release for Xbox and PC only

Ever since Microsoft's Zenimax Media acquisition, the question of whether the Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox platform exclusive has haunted PS5 owners. Starfield will be an Xbox exclusive, much to the chagrin of PlayStation owners, but surely good guy Phil Spencer wouldn't deprive a massive, healthy platform of one of the most anticipated games of all time? Well, that's exactly what Microsoft is going to do.
VIDEO GAMES
ComicBook

The Elder Scrolls 6 Release Date Update Shared by Bethesda

Bethesda has shared a release date on The Elder Scrolls 6 and the update is, more or less, that the game is still quite far away from releasing. When it releases, we still don't know what platforms it will be for. PC, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X are the safe bets, but the longer the game takes to release the chances of it coming to Xbox One begin to plummet. Meanwhile, there's no reason to expect it to come to PS5. That said, according to Bethesda Game Studios director Todd Howard, fans don't need to worry about any of this right now because the game isn't releasing anytime soon.
VIDEO GAMES
Gamespot

Elder Scrolls 6 Exclusivity Not About Punishing Other Platforms, Spencer Says

After Starfield, Bethesda Game Studios is releasing The Elder Scrolls VI, and it will be an exclusive to Xbox and PC after Microsoft acquired parent company ZeniMax. Xbox boss Phil Spencer has now spoken again about the exclusivity deal, telling GQ it's not about "punishing" other platforms, but making it exclusive to Xbox and PC was important so it could take advantage of the "full complete package" of what Microsoft can offer.
VIDEO GAMES
#The Fungal Grotto
IGN

The Elder Scrolls 6 All But Confirmed to Be an Xbox Exclusive

Head of Xbox Phil Spencer has all but confirmed that The Elder Scrolls VI will be an Xbox console exclusive. In an interview with British GQ, Spencer said that he sees the sequel to Skyrim as a similar case to fellow Bethesda title Starfield, which was confirmed for Xbox Series X/S and PC earlier this year.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

The Elder Scrolls VI is viewed as an Xbox exclusive by Phil Spencer

We don’t know much about the release of The Elder Scrolls 6 so far, but at least one factor seems to be a lock: exclusivity. Xbox boss Phil Spencer sees the far-off RPG as an Xbox-only title. Spencer said as much in an interview with GQ. “It’s not about punishing...
VIDEO GAMES
IGN

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Wiki Guide

This page of the IGN Wiki Guide & Walkthrough for The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim includes details on how to fish, the types of fish that are available, and what you’ll need to get started fishing. Do I Need The Skyrim Anniversary Edition To Fish?. No! You do not need...
VIDEO GAMES
thenerdstash.com

The Elder Scrolls Online November 15 Update Patch Notes

The Elder Scrolls Online has today launched its November 15 update, so here’s the full list of changes and fixes with this patch. Like most updates for ESO, today’s patch just looks to tidy up some long-standing bugs that have been reported by the community. These include fixes for the base game, Summerset, and Deadlands, so you can expect some minor changes across the board. It’s nothing worth immediately booting up the game though. Without further adieu, here’s everything new with The Elder Scrolls Online in its November 15 update!
VIDEO GAMES
VentureBeat

Todd Howard: Elder Scrolls VI ‘has got to be a decade game’

Xbox boss Phil Spencer and others from Microsoft sat down with GQ Magazine to talk about Xbox ahead of the 20th anniversary of Microsoft’s console. A key moment in that history was when Microsoft purchased Bethesda in 2020. Since that acquisition, fans have continued to wonder about console exclusivity. While Spencer originally sidestepped the question, he confirmed in March that the purchase was about bringing Bethesda games into Game Pass only.
VIDEO GAMES
Den of Geek

The Elder Scrolls 6’s Xbox Exclusivity Doesn’t Make It a System Seller

In an interview with GQ, Xbox boss Phil Spencer continued to suggest that The Elder Scrolls 6 will be an Xbox exclusive title without just outright saying that the long-awaited sequel will be an Xbox exclusive title. “It’s not about punishing any other platform…I fundamentally believe all of the platforms...
VIDEO GAMES
ab-gaming.com

Is Elder Scrolls VI Going To Be A Microsoft Exclusive?

As we all know Microsoft bought Bethesda earlier this year. And even though Xbox head-honcho Phil Spencer explained that the purchase was mostly about acquiring exclusives many gamers still hoped and trusted that games like Fallout 5, Starfield, and the next Elder Scrolls were coming to all platforms nonetheless. Maybe...
VIDEO GAMES
demonvideogame.com

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Anniversary Edition (PlayStation 5)

Just as you can be sure that the sun will rise in the east and set in the west, you can be sure that with a new console generation that you will see a re-release of Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim. We originally woke up in the illustrious world 10 years ago, and after all this time, it still feels pretty great to hear the line “Hey you. You’re finally awake.”
VIDEO GAMES
massivelyop.com

Tamriel Infinium: A very Elder Scrolls Online wish list

Wish lists: We all have one for our regular MMORPGs. I mean, how can you not when you’re playing a game for so long? Ideas, desires, and changes come to mind that would improve the gameplay experience, and before long you wish you had a direct pipeline to the developers so they would get on it, already.
VIDEO GAMES
gamepur.com

Can you get the Ebony Blade in Deadlands in Elder Scrolls Online?

The Ebony Blade is an iconic weapon in The Elder Scrolls. It has appeared in Oblivion and Skyrim and is the weapon of Mephala, Daedric Prince of lies, sex, murder, and secrets. However, it has yet to become an official weapon in The Elder Scrolls Online. There is a weapon skin you can purchase, but that’s it. The release of Deadlands, however, features a quest that does include the legendary blade, but like the Webspinner herself, the end result isn’t what you may think.
VIDEO GAMES

