How many small sat launchers are sustainable long term?

NASASpaceFlight.com
 5 days ago

Like the subject says, how many are sustainable over the long term?. We have so many small sat launchers coming online and many more in the future planed. How many can actually be sustainable going into the future though? Currently there are so many and all of them have plans for...

forum.nasaspaceflight.com

Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
ScienceAlert

Korea's Cutting-Edge Fusion Reactor Just Broke Its Own Record For Containing Plasma

Barely a year after the Korea Superconducting Tokamak Advanced Research (KSTAR) broke one record for fusion, it's smashed it again, this time holding onto a churning whirlpool of 100 million degree plasma for a whole 30 seconds. Though it's well short of the 101 seconds set by the Chinese Academy of Sciences earlier this year, it remains a significant milestone on the road to cleaner, near-limitless energy that could transform how we power our society. Here's why it's so important. Deep inside stars like our Sun, gravity and high temperatures give simple elements such as hydrogen the energy they need to overcome the...
NASASpaceFlight.com

ISS Phase Out Between 2028 and 2030 Detailed by Robyn Gatens of NASA

This has probably already been discussed to death in the past, but do we know (beyond speculation, dare I hope) what is salvageable and/or worth salvaging from the ISS? Specifically from the USOS. Any modules? (Quest airlock, MPLM, ...) Racks? (sleeping quarters, freezers, glove boxes, ovens, toilets, ...) Presumably they...
dallassun.com

Opening new era, 43 ft. tall Astra rocket in orbit for US military

California rocket start-up Astra successfully sent a payload into orbit atop its 43 foot rocket on November 20. Launched from the Pacific Spaceport Complex on Alaska's Kodiak Island, the rocket was under contract for the U.S. military. Astra, which was founded in 2016, seeks to take a major slice of...
State
California State
NASASpaceFlight.com

GPS orbit design vs other global navigation systems

Given Russia's geography, would not Glonass be the system for which polar coverage was of highest priority?. For a purely civilian system, I think this would be true. But the US military certainly needs accurate positioning for nuclear submarines under and poking through the arctic ice, and for aircraft and rockets flying over the pole. And I assume that the US military is less budget-constrained for GPS, than the Russian military is for Glonass...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Expedition 66 Thread

MOSCOW, November 25 - RIA Novosti. The Progress MS-17 cargo spacecraft undocked from the International Space Station and took with it an adapter spacer that would have prevented the docking of the new Prichal module with the Nauka module, the broadcast is on the Roscosmos website . As RIA Novosti...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Kuaizhou-1A launches Shiyan-11 technology development satellite

The private Chinese launch company ExPace, a subsidiary of the state-owned China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC), has successfully launched the Shiyan-11 technology satellite from Site 95 at the Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in the Gobi Desert in Inner Mongolia, central China. The ExPace Kuaizhou-1A rocket began its 13th...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Starlink : General Discussion - Thread 2

Thank you for being a supporter of Starlink! Over 14 million people have inquired about Starlink service in their area and today Starlink is available in over 20 countries (and counting). The Starlink team has been working hard to expand service and increase capacity while continuously improving quality of service....
NASASpaceFlight.com

Russia launches new docking node to space station

Roscosmos launched a new docking node module to the International Space Station (ISS) on Wednesday, November 24 at 13:06 UTC / 8:06 am EST. Launching from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan, the module will add additional docking ports to the Russian Segment of the station to provide options for future expansion but is the final Russian model planned for the outpost.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Rocket Lab Neutron rocket - Discussion

Rocket Lab CEO Peter Beck will provide the first major update on the development of the medium-lift Neutron launch vehicle on December 2, 2021 at 8:00 am ET (13:00 UTC). The virtual event will be streamed live:. That's 2am NZ time, how about more sensible hour Peter for your...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Power options for a Mars settlement

Ribbons might be easier than wafers if solar is the only desired product for a while. Yes, and perhaps perovskite cells if these are buildable on a hydrocarbon material infrastructure. Ribbons might be easier than wafers if solar is the only desired product for a while. Yes, and perhaps perovskite...
NASASpaceFlight.com

An Engine beyond Raptor?

Pure speculation, but when I triangulate: (1) "Raptor on track to $250,000 each" with (2) Will Heltsley leaving apparently for lack of progress, and (3) a complete redesign needed for a new engine that won't be called raptor, I wonder if it has recently become apparent to Elon that Raptor cost reduction will hit a wall well before it gets to the $250K target (or, alternately, that it will fail on something else, like how many times it can be reused). Maybe Elon thinks Will over-promised on cost reduction or that he was responsible designing into a dead end that wouldn't ever get there, hence the major redesign with a new leader and a new name to emphasize the clean break. I am certainly not casting stones at Mr. Heltsley, but if the reports are true, Elon thinks he didn't deliver. It is also possible that Elon is moving the goal post on the engine team, but based on the economics others have pointed out, there isn't much need to go drastically lower than Elon's $1k/ton target.
NASASpaceFlight.com

Investment in space companies

Astra successful launch hasn't helped their share price of about $9.50, I was expecting a significant increase. If anything it's gone down from $10.50 few days ago. RL have gone up from $14.50 to $15.50 over week with couple of $16+ spikes, successful launch and recent purchase of another company seem to be reason.
NASASpaceFlight.com

NASA and CNES to begin SWOT testing as its launch date approaches

With less than one year to launch, France’s Centre National d’Etudes Spatiales (CNES) and NASA are completing the final spacecraft assembly of the Surface Water and Ocean Topography (SWOT) spacecraft. SWOT is a joint NASA and CNES mission with contributions by the Canadian Space Agency (CSA) and the United Kingdom Space Agency (UKSA). The SWOT mission will be the first-ever global surveyor of all of Earth’s water and study how bodies of water change over time.
NASASpaceFlight.com

BFR and science instruments

Because the DoD paid them to, years ago. Gwynn Shotwell's job is to make sure SpaceX keeps it's old comitments, een when they no longer make sense. not years ago. If that were true, they are grossly behind. August 12th, 2019. It is >2 years ago. August 12th, 2019 was...
TheConversationAU

Could we really deflect an asteroid heading for Earth? An expert explains NASA's latest DART mission

A NASA spacecraft the size of a golf cart has been directed to smash into an asteroid, with the intention of knocking it slightly off course. The test aims to demonstrate our technological readiness in case an actual asteroid threat is detected in the future. The Double Asteroid Redirection Test (DART) lifted off aboard a SpaceX rocket from California on November 23, and will arrive at the target asteroid system in September, next year. The mission will travel to the asteroid Didymos, a member of the Amor group of asteroids. Every 12 hours Didymos is orbited by a mini-moon, or “moonlet”,...
NASASpaceFlight.com

Make SLS Reusable

A. SpaceX is not a component builder. b. Recovery of the core is not really feasible since it is coming from orbital speeds. Bad idea. It assumes that (1) SpaceX would sell first stage boosters to be integrated into a different vehicle, and they've never shown any interest in being a hardware supplier, and (2) you would have to re-engineer the SLS core stage, which would take an unknown amount of time and money.
NASASpaceFlight.com

SpaceX Falcon 9 : NASA DART : Vandenberg : Nov. 23/24, 2021

I should clarify, that the turn is required because the 1st stage ASDS location forces an launch azimuth of ~170degrees, requiring the second stage to turn after separation. Certainly looks like it. I'm guessing they don't want to fly over the channel islands. However, from an energy point of view, it would make more sense to turn as soon as the clear the islands, then station the ASDS closer to Mexico. But maybe their first stage does not know how to do that, and there is sufficient performance do the turn with the second stage (according to LSP, Falcon 9 can put 2535 kg to C3=7, but Dart only masses 610 kg). The losses from a 20o turn at staging velocity should be well within this margin.
