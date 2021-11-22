How many small sat launchers are sustainable long term?

Pure speculation, but when I triangulate: (1) "Raptor on track to $250,000 each" with (2) Will Heltsley leaving apparently for lack of progress, and (3) a complete redesign needed for a new engine that won't be called raptor, I wonder if it has recently become apparent to Elon that Raptor cost reduction will hit a wall well before it gets to the $250K target (or, alternately, that it will fail on something else, like how many times it can be reused). Maybe Elon thinks Will over-promised on cost reduction or that he was responsible designing into a dead end that wouldn't ever get there, hence the major redesign with a new leader and a new name to emphasize the clean break. I am certainly not casting stones at Mr. Heltsley, but if the reports are true, Elon thinks he didn't deliver. It is also possible that Elon is moving the goal post on the engine team, but based on the economics others have pointed out, there isn't much need to go drastically lower than Elon's $1k/ton target.

