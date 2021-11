So, imagine a classic retro platform shooter-style game in a GI Joe-like setting BUT you start as the vampire leader of an anti-terror squad that includes Nosferatu, who is named Nosferadude and is the closest thing to Blade without getting into trouble with Marvel and Disney… have you got that image in your head? Yes? Okay, well no need to, because we already have it in the form of BATS: Bloodsucker Anti-Terror Squad. Your imagination is probably picturing something 100 times better than the reality of BATS, but did yours have crude humour? Didn’t think so.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 5 DAYS AGO