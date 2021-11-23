Displaying items by tag: charity

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Richmond County, NC

 4 days ago

Tuesday, 16 November 2021 11:05

Operation Christmas Child continues despite rising costs, supply chain issues

BOONE — Rampant inflation, supply chain issues, and the COVID-19 pandemic aren’t dampening the Christmas spirit at the international Christian charity Samaritan’s Purse.

Tuesday, 17 August 2021 13:05

Linden Lodge hosting charity golf tournament in October

ABERDEEN — Linden Lodge Foundation, Inc. a local non-profit organization serving those with severe mental illness in Moore County, is hosting a Charity Golf Event on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021, shotgun at 9:30 a.m. at the prestigious Holly golf course in Pinewild.

Friday, 18 December 2020 14:05

Unfortunately, our current politicized culture causes many to look first to the government when they think about charitable giving and helping those in need. Politicians, activists, and even some religious leaders are quick to demand that the taxpayer shoulder the charitable role traditionally reserved for civil society and a compassionate citizenry.

Saturday, 26 September 2020 15:07

MOTORCYCLES AND MONEY: Richmond County bikers raise money for local causes

ROCKINGHAM — A convoy of motorcycles roared out of the Hwy 55 parking lot Saturday afternoon in a benefit ride for the Andy’s Foundation.

Thursday, 15 August 2019 18:17

Enviva donates $2K to BackPack Pals of Richmond County

HAMLET — A Richmond County charity has received another recent donation from a local corporation.

Thursday, 28 September 2017 08:29

Motorcycle Charity Ride Benefits the Andy's Foundation

ROCKINGHAM – Members of the local motorcycle club, Ol Skool Tribe, let up their kickstands this week outside of Highway 55 to ride in support of the Andy’s Foundation.

