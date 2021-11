ROCKINGHAM — A veteran NASCAR driver is facing a fine from NASCAR after the sanctioning body accused him of testing at Rockingham Speedway. Mike Harmon, driver and owner of the No. 74 Chevrolet in the Xfinity series, was fined 75 owner points and 75 driver championship points, according to NASCAR.com. Crew Chief Ryan Bell was also fined $50,000 and suspended from the next six points events.

ROCKINGHAM, NC ・ 4 DAYS AGO