PICKAWAY – The sheriff’s department is in pursuit of a driver that took off during a traffic stop. According to early reports, The pursuit started around Roosters on US-23 and headed southbound. The officer who attempted the stop was dispatched to the area because of a 911 call of a reckless driver in the area. When he flipped on his lights the driver took off.

PICKAWAY COUNTY, OH ・ 6 DAYS AGO