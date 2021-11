The promising career of 22-year-old Raiders wide receiver, Henry Ruggs III, has vanished overnight after news of his fatal DUI charge broke earlier this week. Just before 4 a.m. Tuesday morning, an inebriated Ruggs got behind the wheel of a Corvette on the Las Vegas strip shortly before crashing into another vehicle and killing its driver. The details of the fatal incident became more alarming as reports of Ruggs driving at speeds north of 150 mph just moments before the crash came to light.

