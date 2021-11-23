ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

Climate Warming Forecasts May Be Too Rosy: Study

By Marlowe HOOD
IBTimes
IBTimes
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UN projections of how much current climate policies and national pledges to cut carbon pollution will slow global warming are more uncertain than widely assumed, researchers reported Monday. Leading into this month's COP26 summit, the UN said existing policies would see Earth's average surface temperature rise a "catastrophic" 2.7...

www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Weather Channel

Climate Change May Force Aeroplanes to Fly Higher: Study

Climate change is having an increasing impact on the structure of the Earth's atmosphere and may cause planes to fly higher to avoid turbulence, a new international study shows. The research, published in the journal Science Advances, draws on decades of weather balloon observations and specialised satellite measurements to quantify...
Phys.org

Study: Climate-driven forest fires are on the rise

An upside of the increase in forest fires in the West is that they reduce the amount of fuel available for other burns. That might provide a buffering effect on western fires for the next few decades, but the threat of climate-driven forest fires is not diminishing, a new study shows.
ENVIRONMENT
Axios

Study casts doubt on climate emissions pledge estimates

A new analysis casts doubt on whether scientists can precisely estimate how much nations' combined emissions-cutting pledges will stem global warming, instead showing a wide range of potential outcomes. Why it matters: World leaders need to know if emissions targets currently on the table would meet the Paris Agreement's temperature...
ENVIRONMENT
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Cicero
Axios

Study: Arctic Ocean started warming much earlier than previously thought

The Arctic Ocean has warmed by about 2 degrees Celsius since 1900 and started getting hotter much earlier than researchers previously thought, a new study found. Driving the news: The research, published Wednesday in Science Advances, shows that the Arctic Ocean began warming early last century as warmer and saltier waters flowed in from the Atlantic — a process known as "Atlantification."
SCIENCE
TheConversationAU

Even if we halt global warming, local climates will change – and we need new experiments to understand how

There’s a big question mark over whether the world will keep global warming below the limits set out in the Paris Agreement. But even if we do, the climate will keep evolving – and society needs to prepare for this. At the moment, climate models don’t tell us much about a future world in which temperatures have stabilised. As our research published today argues, new model experiments are needed to close this knowledge gap and better understand the challenges ahead. For example, in southern Australia, climate change has already caused a trend towards less rain and more frequent and prolonged drought....
ENVIRONMENT
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Chesapeake warming faster than ocean surface, study shows

The Chesapeake Bay summer water temperatures are increasing by nearly a half-degree Fahrenheit per decade and rising nearly twice as fast as global surface ocean water temperatures, according to a recent study. But the increase, which could have profound impacts on Bay resources and water quality, is not uniform. Temperatures are rising faster in the […] The post Chesapeake warming faster than ocean surface, study shows appeared first on The Southern Maryland Chronicle.
ENVIRONMENT
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Un#Climate#Nature Climate Change#Paris Climate Agreement#Cop26 Summit
TheConversationAU

The ocean is our greatest climate regulator. It must be a stronger part of climate policy and action

The German linguist Heinrich Zimmer once described the ocean as “limitless and immortal … the beginning and end of all things on Earth”. Standing on the shores of any ocean, one can easily sense this. Yet, the more we reveal about the myriad processes within the world’s oceans, the more we begin to question just how limitless and immortal the ocean truly is. The ocean is one of the Earth’s greatest climate regulators. It absorbs almost a third of emitted carbon dioxide and more than 90% of excess heat. But the latest scientific report from the UN’s Intergovernmental Panel on Climate...
ENVIRONMENT
NBC News

Australia’s dismal climate record comes under COP26 spotlight

LONDON — Days before arriving in Glasgow, Scotland, for what was billed as a pivotal gathering on global climate initiatives, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison announced his country was adopting a target of net zero carbon emissions by 2050. But he added that he would not legislate the goal and...
ENVIRONMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
India
NewsBreak
Climate Change
NewsBreak
Environment
NewsBreak
Global Warming
NewsBreak
United Nations
atlantanews.net

1st-ever nationwide lockdown for the unvaccinated is on the cards

On Sunday, Austria may become the first country in the world to impose a lockdown on just the unvaccinated among its population. Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg said a final decision will be made over the weekend. The Austrian government will make a determination on the two-tier lockdown system on Sunday, Chancellor...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Interesting Engineering

China’s New Space Nuclear Reactor Might Be 100 Times More Powerful Than NASA’s

China's space program has completed a prototype design for a powerful nuclear reactor, a report from the South China Morning Post reveals. The country's space program is building the device to keep up with other space agencies that have also drawn plans to go nuclear, such as NASA, which recently made a call for private firms to develop a nuclear fission system to power missions on the Moon within 10 years.
INDUSTRY
d1softballnews.com

Japan, collapse of covid cases “Blame the mutations” / Study “Virus killed itself”

In Japan, covid is self-extinguishing, practically eliminating by itself. To support this hypothesis, quite interesting and suggestive, and at the same time fascinating, is a group of researchers from the National Institute of Genetics and the University of Niigata, according to which the constant mutations would have effectively killed the covid. Mauro Minelli, immunologist and responsible for Southern Italy of the Foundation for Personalized Medicine, commented to the microphones of the Huffington Post: “The hypothesis of the Japanese research brings out for the first time the weaknesses of Covid-19: the virus that we thought invulnerable, by dint of mutation, he got entangled in his own evolutionary mutations, with the result of freezing himself. It is a precedent to be taken into consideration, also for the purposes of scientific research and immunoprophylaxis “.
PUBLIC HEALTH
beckershospitalreview.com

Climate change is a health issue, too: A breakdown of how climate affects health

As the United Nations climate change conference, COP26, wraps up Nov. 12, physicians and scientists are sounding the alarm about the costly and deadly effect climate change has on health. In recent years, many researchers have shed light on how climate change creates myriad subsequent health-related problems, either directly or...
ENVIRONMENT
IBTimes

IBTimes

New York City, NY
65K+
Followers
25K+
Post
32M+
Views
ABOUT

Leading breaking and business news outlet serving US and global audiences.

 https://www.ibtimes.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy