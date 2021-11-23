ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
KX Conversation: Cyber Monday tips from Simon Zhen

 4 days ago

After Black Friday and Small Business Saturday this week, Cyber Monday hopes to lure in millions of shoppers to spend their hard-earned cash online.

But how can you make sure what you’re getting is legitimate and that you are truly getting the best bang for your buck?

For our Nov. 22 edition of KX Conversation, we were joined by Simon Zhen with tips on safer, smarter online shopping this year.

We discussed what people should do to make sure they’re not overspending, how people can avoid scams, what kind of things people should be looking for to buy and more.

