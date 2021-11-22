ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

COVID-19 vaccines available for children ages 5-11

By Nebraska News Service
nebraskanewsservice.net
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Pfizer vaccine getting FDA and CDC approval, clinics may now administer it to children. The FDA announced approval Oct. 29 for the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine to be available for children, ages 5 to 11. The vaccine is available through pediatricians’ offices and local pharmacies. Additionally, the Lancaster...

nebraskanewsservice.net

Comments / 0

Related
shoreupdate.com

Additional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for Ages 5-11 Next Week

Queen Anne’s County Department of Health will be offering additional COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics for ages 5-11 next week. Please come at the time of your appointment, not the start of the clinic. We have appointments spaced out to allow for social distancing. These clinics are by appointment only, we are not currently able to accommodate walk ins.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infertility#Cdc#Covid 19 Vaccines
theprincegeorgejournal.com

CHD offering Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 Vaccine for ages 5-11

PETERSBURG, Va -- The Crater Health District will offer the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11, following guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the Food and Drug Administration. Families have many options for where to get their children the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine including...
PETERSBURG, VA
live5news.com

CCSD begins COVID-19 vaccination clinics for students ages 5-11

CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The Charleston County School District is beginning COVID-19 vaccinations for students ages 5-11 this week. Students ages five to eleven at District 23 schools will be able to receive their first shot of the Pfizer vaccine at E.B. Ellington Elementary School today. Shots will be given out from 4 p.m. -7 p.m.
CHARLESTON, SC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
theeastcountygazette.com

Covid-19 Vaccination Side Effects for Kids Between Age 5 & 11

COVID-19 vaccinations have been given to millions of Americans in recent months. The first vaccination we all received was a simple one, followed by a second vaccination. Millions of people are receiving booster shots to protect themselves against the Delta variant virus even as the coronavirus pandemic continues. Many people’s...
KIDS
Best Life

Unvaccinated People Will Be Barred From Here, Starting This Week

COVID vaccine mandates have become increasingly common over the past few months, as officials work to ensure that case numbers continue do go down. Following an intense summer surge, cases and hospitalizations in the U.S. have decreased by more than 7 and 10 percent, respectively, in the last week, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Several states have begun mandating vaccines for state employees and health care workers, while more major cities have started requiring that businesses collect proof of vaccination before patrons enter indoor spaces. Now, a new set of restrictions has begun this week.
PHARMACEUTICALS
News Channel 3-12

NIH director: New Covid-19 variant ‘ought to redouble’ vaccination and mitigation efforts

The Omicron strain of coronavirus is concerning to scientists because the variant's significant number of mutations could make it more contagious than the original novel coronavirus strain, health experts say. The post NIH director: New Covid-19 variant ‘ought to redouble’ vaccination and mitigation efforts appeared first on NewsChannel 3-12.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

These Are the Symptoms of the Omicron Variant, South African Doctor Says

Over the past few days, we have been inundated with scattered reports and urgent warnings about the Omicron variant of COVID, which health officials fear could spread across the globe and quickly overtake Delta as the dominant variant of the virus. While there is still much we don't know about the newly discovered Omicron, the variant's shocking number of mutations mean it could be more transmissible and more likely to evade immune responses than the previous forms of COVID. So far, Omicron has not been identified in the U.S., but experts believe it's only a matter of time. With that in mind, it's important to learn all we can to be fully prepared, including about the unique symptoms of the Omicron variant compared to prior iterations of COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
EatThis

Doctors Say "Do Not" Do This After Your COVID Booster

The arrival of COVID booster shots can give many of us peace of mind that our immune systems are bolstered against COVID-19 this winter. The colder months are a time when viruses of any kind spread more readily because more people gather indoors. But a booster shot isn't a license to be totally carefree. To ensure your booster shot's optimal effectiveness, these are five things you should never do after receiving a booster. Read on to find out more—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Knowridge Science Report

This old drug can save your life from COVID-19

In a new study from McMaster University, researchers found an inexpensive repurposed drug called fluvoxamine can save the lives of COVID-19 patients and cut hospital admissions by up to 30%. The treated 739 Brazilian COVID-19 patients with fluvoxamine, with another 733 receiving a placebo, between Jan. 15 to Aug. 6...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
Best Life

This Is How Long Your Booster Will Last, New Study Says

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) have now authorized booster shots for all adults. CDC Director Rochelle Walensky, MD, said this new decision was the result of "compelling evidence" indicating that booster shots have safely increased people's protection against both symptomatic infection and severe COVID. Many health officials had been pushing for the agencies to make this decision over the past few weeks, as research has shown that protection from the vaccines has been waning over time in all age groups. But if the immune response from the first two shots fell after just a few months, how long will the added protection from a COVID booster last?
HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy