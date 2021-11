A full three years after its initial announcement, Windjammers 2 still doesn’t have a release date yet, but we do have some good news. And that is that it’s coming to Xbox Game Pass. Developer Dotemu shared that bit of new information in a trailer it posted on Wednesday. We know that when it finally launches, Windjammers 2 will be available on Game Pass for both PC and Xbox, and it will also support online crossplay across all Xbox and PC versions of the game. So this means that Steam and Game Pass users will have the chance to play against one another, so that is good bonus.

VIDEO GAMES ・ 11 DAYS AGO