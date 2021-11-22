ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oklahoma State

Oklahoma Special Session

By Rick West
okwnews.com
 5 days ago

The Legislature convened in special session Nov. 15 to complete our redistricting process. We're required by our state Constitution to redraw legislative and congressional district boundaries every ten years using the most recent data from the U.S. Census. The data was delayed this year forcing the need for special...

okwnews.com

Comments / 0

Related
searktoday.com

Hutchinson discusses Covid-19, reapportionment, special session

Gov. Asa Hutchinson is encouraging Arkansans to be cautious during the holidays with the reminder that the 2020 holiday season produced a surge in COVID-19 cases. “COVID-19 cases are continuing to rise. Compared with last week, we have over 900 more active cases than the previous week. We have 69 more current hospitalizations than the previous week. That should tell you that we’ve got to be very cautious in order not to have a surge like we did last winter,” Hutchinson said Tuesday in his weekly news briefing. “I think we can avoid that with our increased vaccination rate. This week, as everyone knows, is Thanksgiving. This starts the holiday season. This is the timeframe last year that we started going up significantly in our cases and hospitalizations in Arkansas. As you get ready for Thanksgiving, be mindful that Covid is still in our communities and protect yourself by getting vaccinated. If you haven’t got your booster shot, get a booster shot. If people in your gathering are not vaccinated, then be mindful of that and socially distance or protect yourself as need be so we don’t have an increase in the spread of COVID during this wonderful time of the year.”
PUBLIC HEALTH
JC Post

🎥 Kansas legislature special session on COVID mandates

TOPEKA —A special session of the Kansas legislature begins at 10a.m. Monday challenging COVID-19 vaccine mandates from President Joe Biden covering more than 100 million American workers. Among proposals, one would make it easier for workers to claim religious exemptions to COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
KANSAS STATE
KMBC.com

Kansas lawmakers recall themselves for historic special session

TOPEKA, Kan. — The Kansas House and Senate gaveled in this morning at 10 a.m. in Topeka for a historicspecial session. It's the first time in Kansas history lawmakers have recalled themselves with a two-thirds majority. Every other special session in the state's history has been called by the governor.
KANSAS STATE
wjct.org

Special legislative session; environmental spending; Groveland Four

This week, Florida Republicans passed a series of bills in a special legislative session that they say will fight federal vaccine mandates. The fate of the bills is still to be decided as federal courts will rule on how opposing federal and state laws will play out in the workplaces.
POLITICS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Oklahoma Government
City
Panama, OK
City
Mccurtain, OK
City
Oklahoma City, OK
State
Oklahoma State
WTOK-TV

Mississippi medical marijuana special session unlikely

MERIDIAN, Miss. (WTOK) - A special session for medical marijuana is seeming unlikely as the regular session is only a few weeks away. Area lawmakers attended Meridian Community College’s annual legislative luncheon Thursday, where News 11 talked with them about the proposed bill. Tension has been high in the state...
MISSISSIPPI STATE
987thebull.com

Governor Brown Favors Special Session to Prevent Evictions

After hearing that thousands of Oregonians could lose their homes over the holidays, Governor Kate Brown said she’d be in favor of a special session to prevent evictions. At a special meeting with the Governor Wednesday night, members of the Community Alliance of Tenants praised the safety measures Brown’s enacted during the pandemic. But they’re not enough, says Marih Alyn Claire. “The winter and holiday season is upon us now. Therefore, we’re calling on you, to stop evictions, ensuring tenants are able to remain safe in their homes. The wait and see, patchwork policy approach isn’t sufficient.”
POLITICS
Journal Record

Legislature convenes redistricting special session

OKLAHOMA CITY – The Oklahoma Legislature convened a special session on Monday to approve new maps for the state’s legislative and congressional districts, while hundreds of protesters descended on the Capitol to express their opposition to vaccine mandates. The House and Senate met briefly for procedural votes on bills containing...
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
8 News Now

Special Session: Nevada Lawmakers create committees on redistricting

LAS VEGAS (KLAS) — Every ten years the population is counted in the census. Nevada added 400,000 people over the past decade. That means political districts need to be redrawn to accommodate population changes. Dan Lee, Assistant Professor of Political Science at UNLV says the state has seen a lot of changes. “That is what […]
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Markwayne Mullin
Person
George Burns
Southern Minnesota News

Minnesota lawmakers report progress toward special session

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — The top Republican in the Minnesota Senate says he’s willing to postpone a debate over the confirmation of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm to help break the stalemate over a special session. Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller says if Democrats agree to discuss Republican proposals on...
MINNESOTA STATE
Woodward News

Murdock continues bid for another special legislative session

Senator Casey Murdock has 27 of the 32 signatures needed to call a special session of the Oklahoma Legislature to fight federal COVID-19 vaccination mandates. “I truly believe a person has the right to choose whether they take it (the vaccine) or not,” Murdock said. “Some people have forgotten that this is a virus that you have a 99.5 percent chance of surviving.”
U.S. POLITICS
boreal.org

Stalemate over Minnesota special session appears to be easing

Snow starts to cover grass and fallen leaves on the grounds of the Minnesota Capitol in St. Paul earlier this month. Photo:. By Cathy Wurzer and Brian Bakst from Minnesota Public Radio News - November 23, 2021. A legislative standoff over Walz administration commissioner confirmations appears to be easing in...
MINNESOTA STATE
floridapolitics.com

Anthony Sabatini skips Special Session for D.C. fundraiser

He has things to do. His job isn't one of them. Rep. Anthony Sabatini pitched a Special Session on vaccine mandates long before Gov. Ron DeSantis. When the Governor put out the call, Florida Politics reluctantly gave Sabatini an up arrow — his first — because he seemingly had his finger on the pulse for the first time in his political career.
POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Legislature#State Senate#Special Session#The U S Census#House#Shady Point#Cowlington#Capitol
click orlando

Florida special legislative session to address vaccine mandates

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. – When Florida’s Republican-controlled legislature kicks off its special session Monday, lawmakers will consider several bills aimed at banning vaccine mandates and empowering parents to challenge vaccine and mask mandates in schools. “We’re going to be saving a lot of jobs in the state of Florida,” Gov. Ron...
FLORIDA STATE
nowhabersham.com

Redistricting special session ends with approval of congressional map

ATLANTA — The Georgia House passed the new congressional map along party lines 96-68. It now joins the state’s legislative map awaiting Gov. Brian Kemp’s signature. While the Senate approved the map on Friday, the House Legislative and Congressional Reapportionment Committee held its final hearing on Saturday, setting the stage for today’s debate before the vote.
COBB COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

GERALD GREENE: Special session devoted to redistricting process

The Georgia House of Representatives reconvened for the second week of the 2021 special legislative session on Nov. 8. We observed Veteran’s Day on Thursday, and therefore spent four days meeting on the House floor and in our committees. Before the week was over, the House and Senate each passed legislation related to the redistricting process.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC Miami

Special Legislative Session on COVID-19 Starts Monday in Tallahassee

State lawmakers will start debating Monday how to deal with COVID moving forward in a special legislative session called by Governor Ron DeSantis. DeSantis plans to deal with what he calls overreach by the federal government and private businesses. The president of the Republican-led State Senate, Wilton Simpson, told us...
TALLAHASSEE, FL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
Axios

Manchin’s next blow to liberals

During his six years as governor, Sen. Joe Manchin developed a rough three-part test he's taken to Washington: Are proposed programs paid for? Do they have bipartisan support? And do they solve a specific problem facing his constituents?. Why it matters: The West Virginia Democrat wields unparalleled power in a...
CONGRESS & COURTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy