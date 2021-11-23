ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Idaho State

Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Idaho 83-45

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

Fardaws Aimaq recorded 14 points and 16 rebounds to lift Utah Valley to an 83-45 win over Idaho on Monday.

Connor Harding had 14 points and seven rebounds for Utah Valley (4-1), which won its fourth consecutive game. Tim Fuller added 11 points. Justin Harmon had 10 points.

Trevante Anderson had 13 points for the Vandals (1-4).

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP—Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

kslsports.com

Utah Valley Blows Out Idaho For Fourth Straight Win

SALT LAKE CITY – The Utah Valley men’s basketball team torched the Idaho Vandals to earn a fourth straight victory after falling in the season opener. The Wolverines and Vandals played in the SoCal Challenge at JSerra Pavillion in San Juan Capistrano, California on Monday, November 22. UVU beat Idaho,...
IDAHO STATE
AL.com

Appalachian State races past Troy, 45-7

Appalachian State’s 45-7 victory over Troy on Saturday at Veterans Memorial Stadium included a 35-0 shutout in the second half. The Mountaineers (9-2, 6-1 Sun Belt Conference) held the Trojans (5-6, 3-4) to just 142 total yards and six first downs on their way to clinching the East Division championship. App State will travel to Louisiana in the Sun Belt championship game on Dec. 4.
TROY, AL
