Rose Ayling-Ellis is making history as the first deaf contestant to compete on Strictly Come Dancing.The 26-year-old is used to smashing records, having become the first deaf actor on EastEnders when she joined the soap in May 2020, playing Frankie Lewis – the daughter of Danny Dyer’s Mick Carter.She first became interested in acting as a child, starring in the award-winning short film The End in 2011 from deaf director Ted Evans.She later joined the Deafinitely Youth Theatre, before performing in a number of stage productions at the National Theatre and Manchester’s Royal Exchange.On TV, she’s appeared in Casualty...

THEATER & DANCE ・ 1 DAY AGO