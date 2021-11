The US dollar has initially rally during the trading session on Thursday, but you should keep in mind that the Thanksgiving holiday was Thursday, and that of course has taken a lot of liquidity out of the market, especially during the North American session, which directly affects the way this currency pair trades. That being said, we got a similar candlestick on Thursday to the previous two sessions, so therefore I think that the candlestick has to be thought of as being realistic as a reflection of what is going on.

CURRENCIES ・ 1 DAY AGO