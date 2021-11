By Breanne Nalder Harward, MS, RDN — This is a question I ask athletes quite often as I want to get them thinking about their diet and whether or not they know how well or poor they may be eating. The most accurate way to recall your food choices is by filling out a food log, which provides an overview of when and what you’re eating and usually changes the way you think about your diet. Most athletes don’t keep a food journal so they’re not aware of what their diet may look like over a 24-hour period. Granted, keeping track of everything that goes into your gullet is time consuming and can be a nuisance, although it’s totally worth it when you want to truly hone in on your nutrition and fine tune your diet to improve your physical performance. After reading the article, you can figure out where you are nutritionally and be in great shape with regards to your performance and body composition goals.

