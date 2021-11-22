Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 11/22

The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had a bad start to the truncated trading week, each posting a loss while the Dow edged out a small gain. The tech sector was crushed on Monday, and ARK Funds felt the sting. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.3% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 5.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on November 22, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 157,892 shares of Facebook, 322,500 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & 125,423 shares of PayPal.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 40,656 shares of Veeva Systems, 95,438 shares of Vertex Pharma, & 122,176 shares of Incyte.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 97,592 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: 6,800 shares of Lockheed Martin & 21,636 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 63,055 shares of Tesla, 79,263 shares of Etsy, 1,150,248 shares of Farfetch, & 115,833 shares of Facebook.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: 2,012 shares of Ansys.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 157,892 ARKF Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 322,500 ARKF Sell PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD 175,826 ARKF Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 125,423 ARKG Sell VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 40,656 ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 95,438 ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 28,133 ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 17,100 ARKG Sell INCY INCYTE CORP 122,176 ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 16,703 ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 231,042 ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 97,592 ARKQ Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 6,800 ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA INC 21,636 ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 63,055 ARKW Sell ETSY ETSY INC 79,263 ARKW Sell FTCH FARFETCH LTD 1,150,248 ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 115,833 ARKX Sell ANSS ANSYS INC 2,012

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.