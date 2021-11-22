ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Stocks

Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Sells for 11/22

By Chris Lange
24/7 Wall St.
24/7 Wall St.
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ZETYr_0d4Oq9iv00 The S&P 500 and Nasdaq had a bad start to the truncated trading week, each posting a loss while the Dow edged out a small gain. The tech sector was crushed on Monday, and ARK Funds felt the sting. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.3% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 5.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.

ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.

Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.

While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major sales that ARK Invest executed on November 22, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest purchases that took place that same day.

The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 157,892 shares of Facebook, 322,500 shares of Opendoor Technologies, & 125,423 shares of PayPal.

ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are the notable sales in this fund: 40,656 shares of Veeva Systems, 95,438 shares of Vertex Pharma, & 122,176 shares of Incyte.

ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable sales in this fund: 97,592 shares of Tesla.

ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable trades in the fund: 6,800 shares of Lockheed Martin & 21,636 shares of Tesla.

ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are a couple of notable sales in this fund: 63,055 shares of Tesla, 79,263 shares of Etsy, 1,150,248 shares of Farfetch, & 115,833 shares of Facebook.

Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable sales in this fund: 2,012 shares of Ansys.

Check out all the sales here:

FUND Direction Ticker Name Shares
ARKF Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 157,892
ARKF Sell OPEN OPENDOOR TECHNOLOGIES INC 322,500
ARKF Sell PAGS PAGSEGURO DIGITAL LTD 175,826
ARKF Sell PYPL PAYPAL HOLDINGS INC 125,423
ARKG Sell VEEV VEEVA SYSTEMS INC 40,656
ARKG Sell VRTX VERTEX PHARMACEUTICALS INC 95,438
ARKG Sell TAK TAKEDA PHARMACEUTICAL CO LTD 28,133
ARKG Sell REGN REGENERON PHARMACEUTICALS INC 17,100
ARKG Sell INCY INCYTE CORP 122,176
ARKG Sell CSTL CASTLE BIOSCIENCES INC 16,703
ARKG Sell CDXS CODEXIS INC 231,042
ARKK Sell TSLA TESLA INC 97,592
ARKQ Sell LMT LOCKHEED MARTIN CORP 6,800
ARKQ Sell TSLA TESLA INC 21,636
ARKW Sell TSLA TESLA INC 63,055
ARKW Sell ETSY ETSY INC 79,263
ARKW Sell FTCH FARFETCH LTD 1,150,248
ARKW Sell FB FACEBOOK INC 115,833
ARKX Sell ANSS ANSYS INC 2,012

Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.

Comments / 0

Related
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

2 Disappointing Stocks in 2021 That Could Be Hot Buys Next Year

Amwell's Converge system could pave the way for significant gains in the telehealth sector. Alibaba has a diverse business that will benefit from improving U.S.-China relations. Are you looking for an underrated stock that could make for a good contrarian bet in the next year? Two stocks you should consider...
STOCKS
The Motley Fool

Why Tesla Stock Tumbled Today

Good news for Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors! Demand for electric vehicles in China is apparently so strong that Tesla has decided to invest $188 million to expand production capacity at its Shanghai factory. It's so high that Tesla is putting 4,000 more people on the payroll at the site, as Reuters reported Friday morning.
STOCKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Warren Buffett
Seekingalpha.com

Billionaire Howard Marks weighs in on Cathie Wood, deflation and the Fed taper

Billionaire fund manager Howard Marks suggested in a letter to investors that the Federal Reserve's move to roll back its stimulus efforts will likely cause a near-term disruption in financial markets. The co-founder and co-chairman of Oaktree Capital Management also weighed in on comments from ARK Invest founder Cathie Wood.
BUSINESS
CNBC

Stocks are in the red. Should you sell?

With stocks in the red after Thanksgiving, investors may be tempted to take some of their money off the table. First, they should consider this math. With U.S. markets slipping on Friday amid fears of a new Covid variant, you may be tempted to take some money off the table.
STOCKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tesla Inc#Pharmaceuticals#Ark Invest Sells#Dow#Ark Funds#Arkf#Nysearca#Fintech#Square#Zillow#Pinterest#Opendoor Technologies#Arkg
The Motley Fool

I'm Buying These 3 Resilient Stocks During a Bear Market

Costco delivers unrivaled value for the consumer. Netflix is a must-have and affordable subscription service. Activision Blizzard delivers year-round entertainment for nearly 400 million gamers every month. Bear markets can be nerve-wracking, but lower stock prices and valuations also set patient investors up for wealth-building gains. However, you want to...
STOCKS
InvestorPlace

7 Hot Penny Stocks to Buy for December That Are Positioned to Pop

It seems that the definition of penny stocks may be changing again. I say that because, in researching this article, I came across a screening tool that defined penny stocks as those trading for $10 or less. That was a first for me. Generally, penny stocks are defined as names trading for under $5 per share.
STOCKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Stocks
NewsBreak
Nvidia
NewsBreak
Paypal
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Markets
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Alibaba
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Tesla
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock falls Wednesday, underperforms market

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) shed 1.08% to $273.39 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) rising 0.44% to 15,845.23 and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) falling 0.03% to 35,804.38. This was the stock's second consecutive day of losses. Moderna Inc. closed $224.10 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company reached on August 10th.
STOCKS
Investor's Business Daily

Cathie Wood Testing 'ARK On Steroids' As ARK Funds Struggle

Ark Invest's Cathie Wood said her firm is internally testing out a strategy in which it would short stocks that are in the big benchmark indexes — a more aggressive bet on the old guard being upended by new technology in the years ahead. The remarks, made in an interview...
MARKETS
New York Post

Elon Musk sells another $1B in Tesla stock, selling spree now up to $10B

Tesla CEO Elon Musk disclosed Tuesday that he sold another 934,091 shares of the electric vehicle maker, worth some $1.05 billion, bringing his total selling spree this month to nearly $10 billion worth of Tesla stock. Musk — the wealthiest man in the world, worth some $300 billion — made...
STOCKS
24/7 Wall St.

24/7 Wall St.

73K+
Followers
45K+
Post
18M+
Views
ABOUT

Real-time business commentary and data-driven reporting

 https://www.247wallst.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy