Cathie Wood’s ARK Invest Buys for 11/22
The broad markets had a somewhat mixed start to the week but the tech sector was really hurting on Monday. ARK Funds were absolutely crushed in the session. ARKX performed the best out of the group, with a 2.3% loss on the day, while ARKF did the worst, down 5.1%. The gains from the past year are slowly sliding away, but Cathie Wood may have something up her sleeve, as she is constantly reshuffling her ETFs to stand up to market headwinds.
ARK Invest has been the talk of Wall Street over the past couple of years, outperforming the market and solidifying its place among the big players in the investments world. Wood is the founder and head of this investment house, and many have compared her rising star to the likes of Warren Buffett.
Many traders are looking to mirror the plays of famous investors and huge brokerage firms to capitalize on the gains that the big dogs are making. Lucky for us, ARK Invest releases a list of its trades at the end of each trading day.
While some companies would require a subscription service or monetary fee to see what makes ARK Invest tick, here at 24/7 Wall St. we would rather give you the data for free. Here is a quick look at some of the major purchases that ARK Invest executed on November 22, 2021. Also check out all the ARK Invest sales that took place that same day.
The ARK Fintech Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKF ) deals mainly with up-and-coming fintech stocks, as the name suggests. Some of its biggest holdings include Square, Zillow, Pinterest, PayPal and Alibaba. Net assets for the fund are currently $4.0 billion. Here is a notable purchase in this fund: 47,319 shares of Coinbase, 43,236 shares of Twilio, 139,586 shares of Toast, & 641,770 shares of StoneCo.
ARK Genomic Revolution ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKG ) looks at companies across multiple industries, but the general focus is on health care and companies that are changing the game technologically in this field. The biggest holdings are Pacific Biosciences, Teladoc Health, CRISPR and Fate Therapeutics. Net assets for the fund are currently $9.7 billion. Here are some notable buys in this fund: 357,494 shares of Invitae, 140,517 shares of Exact Sciences, 168,000 shares of Burning Rock Biotech, & 607,740 shares of Butterfly Network.
ARK Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKK ) has a particular focus on disruptive innovation across multiple industries, but primarily tech. Some of the biggest names are in this fund, including Tesla, Roku, Square, Zillow and Spotify. Net assets for this fund are currently $25.5 billion. Here are some notable purchases in this fund: 197,040 shares of Twist Bio, 158,291 shares of Roku, 797,858 shares of Invitae, & 140,509 shares of Intellia Therapeutics.
ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKQ ) is focused, unsurprisingly, on companies that are in the field of autonomous technology and robotics, specifically ones that are disruptively innovating. Big names in this fund include Tesla, Alphabet, JD.com, Baidu and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $3.1 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 365,120 shares of Palantir, 356,190 shares of NIU Tech, & 438,178 shares of Archer Aviation.
ARK Next Generation Internet ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKW ) is focused on companies that are disruptively innovating within the theme of the next generation of the internet. Some names in this fund are similar to the others, including Tesla, Square, Grayscale Bitcoin Trust, Facebook and Snap. Net assets for this fund are currently $6.4 billion. Here are some notable purchases in the fund: 507,380 shares of Robinhood, 138,815 shares of Genius Sports, 474,219 shares of DraftKings, & 154,415 shares of Splunk.
Ark Space Exploration & Innovation ETF ( NYSEARCA: ARKX ) is focused primarily on companies developing technology around spaceflight. Big names in this fund include Trimble, Kratos, Nvidia, Amazon and Iridium. Net assets for this fund are currently $63.3 million. Notable trades in the fund: 39,251 shares of Palantir.
Check out all the buys here:
|FUND
|Direction
|Ticker
|Name
|Shares
|ARKF
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|47,319
|ARKF
|Buy
|TWLO
|TWILIO INC
|43,236
|ARKF
|Buy
|TOST
|TOAST INC
|139,586
|ARKF
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|13,500
|ARKF
|Buy
|STNE
|STONECO LTD
|641,770
|ARKF
|Buy
|SQ
|SQUARE INC
|70,593
|ARKF
|Buy
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|9,310
|ARKF
|Buy
|SE
|SEA LTD
|29,595
|ARKF
|Buy
|KSPILI
|KASPI.KZ JSC
|26,535
|ARKG
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|28,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|357,494
|ARKG
|Buy
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC
|45,955
|ARKG
|Buy
|TWST
|TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP
|60,877
|ARKG
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|140,517
|ARKG
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|60,095
|ARKG
|Buy
|BNR
|BURNING ROCK BIOTECH LTD
|168,000
|ARKG
|Buy
|BFLY
|BUTTERFLY NETWORK INC
|607,740
|ARKG
|Buy
|BEAM
|BEAM THERAPEUTICS INC
|67,342
|ARKG
|Buy
|ADPT
|ADAPTIVE BIOTECHNOLOGIES CORP
|127,093
|ARKG
|Buy
|SURF
|SURFACE ONCOLOGY INC
|14,086
|ARKK
|Buy
|TWST
|TWIST BIOSCIENCE CORP
|197,040
|ARKK
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|86,500
|ARKK
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|158,291
|ARKK
|Buy
|NVTA
|INVITAE CORP
|797,858
|ARKK
|Buy
|NTLA
|INTELLIA THERAPEUTICS INC
|140,509
|ARKK
|Buy
|MTLS
|MATERIALISE NV
|52,129
|ARKK
|Buy
|EXAS
|EXACT SCIENCES CORP
|44,709
|ARKK
|Buy
|CRSP
|CRISPR THERAPEUTICS AG
|94,900
|ARKQ
|Buy
|VLD
|VELO3D INC
|32,793
|ARKQ
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|365,120
|ARKQ
|Buy
|NIU
|NIU TECHNOLOGIES
|356,190
|ARKQ
|Buy
|MKFG
|MARKFORGED HOLDING CORP
|76,642
|ARKQ
|Buy
|ACHR
|ARCHER AVIATION INC
|438,178
|ARKW
|Buy
|MELI
|MERCADOLIBRE INC
|11,428
|ARKW
|Buy
|MNDY
|MONDAY.COM LTD
|29,689
|ARKW
|Buy
|NNDM
|NANO DIMENSION LTD
|442,508
|ARKW
|Buy
|TDOC
|TELADOC HEALTH INC
|23,000
|ARKW
|Buy
|ROKU
|ROKU INC
|44,370
|ARKW
|Buy
|SHOP
|SHOPIFY INC
|6,278
|ARKW
|Buy
|HOOD
|ROBINHOOD MARKETS INC
|507,380
|ARKW
|Buy
|GENI
|GENIUS SPORTS LTD
|138,815
|ARKW
|Buy
|VUZI
|VUZIX CORP
|116,413
|ARKW
|Buy
|RBLX
|ROBLOX CORP
|79,765
|ARKW
|Buy
|DKNG
|DRAFTKINGS INC
|474,219
|ARKW
|Buy
|COIN
|COINBASE GLOBAL INC
|32,099
|ARKW
|Buy
|CND
|CONCORD ACQUISITION CORP
|30,101
|ARKW
|Buy
|SPLK
|SPLUNK INC
|154,415
|ARKX
|Buy
|PLTR
|PALANTIR TECHNOLOGIES INC
|39,251
Catherine Wood, the CEO and CIO of ARK Investment Management, is a minority and nonvoting shareholder of 24/7 Wall St., owner of 247wallst.com.
