How to zoom in on your Android screen

Here’s how you can download Twitter videos on your mobile phone or computer. Off lately, we have seen a lot of videos circulating on Twitter. Whether be it cute dog videos or a serious debate on some controversial topic, you also love to watch it again and again till the time you are tired of that video. However, the application does not allow you to download a video from its platform. This is primarily because of the copyright rules of the platform. However, what if there is a way to download these videos without much hassle? In this article, we are going to show you the easy way to download videos from Twitter. So, without wasting your time, let’s begin on how to download Twitter videos on your mobile phone or computer.

CELL PHONES ・ 6 DAYS AGO