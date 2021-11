The University of Tennessee says the Pi chapter of Alpha Tau Omega (ATO) has been suspended for five years due to repeated hazing and alcohol violations. The home’s registration was immediately suspended, and officials said it would not be reinstated any earlier than the fall of 2026. All individuals living in the on-campus house must vacate by December 10. If any members do not live inside the home, they cannot be present at the home at any time.

