Lin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz & Diane Guerrero on Creating ‘Encanto’ & Musical Inspiration Behind the Film | Billboard News

By Ciara McVey
Billboard
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLin-Manuel Miranda, Stephanie Beatriz and Diane Guerrero spoke to Billboard about creating Disney’s...

www.billboard.com

thatgrapejuice.net

Exclusive: Lin-Manuel Miranda & ‘Encanto’ Cast Dish on New Disney Movie

Ample excitement surrounds the release of Disney‘s new animated adventure, ‘Encanto.’ And with good reason. The eagerly anticipated film tells the tale of a young Colombian girl named Mirabel (played by Stephanie Beatriz). Unlike her loved ones, she is the only member of her family who doesn’t possess magical powers...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Lin-Manuel Miranda Reveals How Songwriting for Film Is Different Than Musical Theater

The prolific Lin-Manuel Miranda has had a busy year, with Warner Bros.’ adaptation of his musical In the Heights hitting theaters and HBO Max in June; writing songs for two animated features, Netflix’s Vivo (for which he also lent his voice as the title character) and Disney’s Encanto; and making his feature film directorial debut with Netflix’s tick, tick … BOOM!, which stars Andrew Garfield as Rent creator Jonathan Larson. (He also picked up yet another award for Hamilton: an Emmy for outstanding variety special.) The multihyphenate spoke with THR about how his songwriting process for a film compares to...
MOVIES
wfav951.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda Slams Cancel Culture

Lin-Manuel Miranda is not subscribing to cancel culture. The playwright and actor is not a fan of having to “bend his art to meet criticism.”. Miranda recently faced backlash for the lack of Afro-Latinx representation in his film In the Heights. And while he’s apologized for the film’s shortcomings, he does not plan to fall victim to “cancel culture.”
MOVIES
ComicBook

Disney's Encanto Reviews: What Critics Are Saying About Lin-Manuel Miranda Musical

Disney's Encanto enchants Rotten Tomatoes as first reviews land online for the 60th feature from Walt Disney Animation Studios. Releasing in theaters on November 24, the musical fantasy features music from story co-writer Lin-Manuel Miranda (Hamilton, Disney's Moana) and a cast that includes Stephanie Beatriz (Brooklyn Nine-Nine) and John Leguizamo (Ice Age). Byron Howard (Tangled, Zootopia) directs with co-directors Jared Bush (co-director, Zootopia) and Charise Castro Smith (writer, The Death of Eva Sofia Valdez) for producers Clark Spencer (Lilo & Stitch, Wreck-It Ralph) and Yvett Merino (Big Hero 6).
MOVIES
Laredo Morning Times

'Encanto' Review: Disney's Lush and Lovely Animated Fairy Tale, Fueled by a Tasty Batch of Lin-Manuel Miranda Songs

“Encanto” is a lively, lovely, lushly enveloping digitally animated musical fairy tale. It’s the 60th animated feature produced by the Walt Disney company, and to borrow a phrase from the old Disney TV series, it’s set in a wonderful world of color — a rapturously imagined, rainbow-gorgeous village tucked inside the misty green mountains of Colombia, where the members of the Madrigal family lead a magical existence. The ornate designer tiles of La Casa Madrigal, their idyllic mansion, turn into a synchronized army of domestic helpers, and each family member is endowed with his or her own superhuman gift. Actually, one of them has no gift. That would be the heroine, Mirabel (voiced by Stephanie Beatriz), who is just like us — which means, within her family, that she’s the odd girl out.
MOVIES
celebritypage.com

Lin-Manuel Miranda & Andrew Garfield Talk New Film 'Tick, Tick... Boom!'

Lin-Manuel Miranda is adding some very impressive films to his list of movies and musicals this month. On top of writing the songs for Disney's Encanto, Lin-Manuel Miranda is also making his directorial debut with the release of Tick, Tick...Boom!. Tik, Tik...Boom! follows an aspiring young theater composer named Jon...
MOVIES
The Independent

Lin-Manuel Miranda responds to criticism of his films: ‘It’s not cancellation, that’s having opinions’

Lin-Manuel Miranda has responded to criticism of In the Heights, saying that it was “fair” for other people to express their opinions.The Hamilton creator faced scrutiny earlier this year over claims that In the Heights – a musical film written by Miranda and set in New York’s Washington Heights district – had insufficiently represented the area’s Afro-Latinx population.Miranda apologised earlier this year, telling fans that he was sorry for the “hurt and frustration over colourism” in the film.Speaking to The New Yorker, Miranda addressed the controversy again.“Once something has success, you’re not the underdog trying to make it happen...
MOVIES
The Guardian

Tick, Tick… Boom! review – Andrew Garfield shines in Lin-Manuel Miranda’s meta musical

In his directorial debut, Hamilton creator Lin-Manuel Miranda has made a movie-musical based on a musical about writing… a musical. It’s all a bit inside baseball and it won’t be music to everyone’s ears. Those not naturally inclined towards the form may struggle with its grating combination of earnestness and exuberance. The show tunes are an acquired taste too.
MOVIES
Middletown Press

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video — Film News In Brief

Lin-Manuel Miranda Introduces ‘Tick, Tick … Boom!’ Youth Theater Music Video. Netflix released a music video of students from performing arts public high schools in Los Angeles, Baltimore, Chicago, Dallas and New York performing “Louder than Words” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s “Tick, Tick … Boom!,” the film adaptation of Jonathan Larson’s musical of the same name.
MOVIES
Vox

The intertwined legacies of Jonathan Larson and Lin-Manuel Miranda

Before press screenings of Tick, Tick ... Boom!, the new movie based on an autobiographical musical by Rent composer Jonathan Larson, a message played. It was from Lin-Manuel Miranda, the film’s director as well as the creator and star of Hamilton. “When I was making this film,” Miranda said, “I...
MOVIES
The New Yorker

“Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Reviewed: The Hole at the Center of Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Movie-Musical Adaptation

The late Jonathan Larson was more than a great lyricist and composer; he was also a force of nature in musical performance. In Lin-Manuel Miranda’s film of Larson’s quasi-autobiographical solo show “Tick, Tick . . . Boom!,” Andrew Garfield plays the singer-songwriter; he gamely sings and energetically gambols and uninhibitedly emotes and, in general, holds the screen with fervent charm, as movie stars do. But, unfortunately, Garfield isn’t a musical force of nature or anything close. His mere sufficiency in that department is the wavering note to which the entire movie is tuned and which, for all its many virtues, makes the film slip away from its emotional center.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
thedigitalfix.com

Encanto star John Leguizamo wishes Lin-Manuel Miranda would work on all his movies

John Leguizamo is a legend when it comes to animated movies, having voiced Sid in the Ice Age franchise. However, his latest family movie Encanto, has helped him form some new career ambitions. In an interview with The Digital Fix, Leguizamo explained how Encanto made the actor want to continue working with Lin-Manuel Miranda – the award-winning composer of Hamilton – for all his future movies.
MOVIES
IndieWire

How Lin-Manuel Miranda Channeled Disney Legend Howard Ashman for the ‘Encanto’ Animated Musical

With Disney’s “Encanto” (November 24, in theaters), Lin-Manuel Miranda finally got to work on his first animated musical from the ground up after getting a taste with Disney’s “Moana” (featuring his Oscar-nominated song “How Far I’ll Go”) and Sony/Netflix’s “Vivo.” In fact, it’s the latest milestone in what has been an incredible year for the very hot Miranda, following the release of “Vivo,” as well as the adaptation of his Broadway musical, “In the Heights,” and his directorial debut about “Rent” creator Jonathan Larson, “Tick Tick Boom.” “I remember saying to Tom Macdougall [president of Disney Music], I want to be...
MOVIES
Parade

Andrew Garfield Soars in Lin-Manuel Miranda's Paean to Musical Theater Dreams

Musical-theater geeks will flip over this immersive paean to one of Broadway’s fallen heroes. Jonathan Larson, who composed the groundbreaking rock musical Rent—which ran on Broadway for 12 years—died suddenly, of a heart malady, on the very night of his production’s premiere performance in 1996. Only 35 at the time of this cosmic irony, he was awarded three posthumous Tonys and a Pulitzer Prize for Drama for his La Bohemè-ish tale of impoverished young artists struggling, under the grim specter of the epidemic of AIDS, to live, love and lean on each other in the Big Apple.
CELEBRITIES
The Baltimore Sun

Baltimore School for Arts students shoot Netflix video in collaboration with Lin-Manuel Miranda for new film ‘Tick, Tick ... Boom!’

Baltimore School for the Arts students are sharing a virtual spotlight with musical theater icon Lin-Manuel Miranda in a new video released by Netflix — and exposure to the media giant’s worldwide audience. The six-minute video being used to promote the new film “Tick, Tick … Boom!” depicts students from five performing arts programs nationwide — including Baltimore, performing their own ...
BALTIMORE, MD

