Best Morning Show Award 2021

Christmas came early this year for all of us when the BEACON received the Best of Show award at the recent North American Mature Publishers Association (NAMPA) convention in San Diego, California. Every year, senior publications from across the country are independently judged on the quality of their written content, editing, design, photography, advertising and more by the prestigious Missouri School of Journalism. The best are then commended for their efforts with awards. Best of Show recognizes the publication that placed the highest in its division.

ARTS ・ 5 DAYS AGO