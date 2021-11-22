ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington Football Team debuts 'Shop Black' holiday market as part of 'Inspire Change'-themed Monday Night Football game against Seattle Seahawks

Cover picture for the articleLANDOVER, Maryland, Nov. 22, 2021 – Today the Washington Football Team announced its inaugural Shop Black Holiday Market, among a full schedule of pregame and in-game activations to support the NFL'sInspire Change initiative during the Team's primetime Nov. 29th Monday Night Football game. The Washington Football Team's Black Engagement...

The Spun

The Seahawks Announce They’ve Released A QB

The Seattle Seahawks waived quarterback Jake Luton from their practice squad on Monday, making room for tight end Tyler Mabry. Luton had been with the Seahawks since early September. He was briefly promoted to the active roster last month as a backup to Geno Smith when Russell Wilson missed time with an injury.
NFL
Field Gulls

NFL boots Seahawks vs. 49ers off of Sunday Night Football

The Seattle Seahawks have been the kings of primetime throughout the Pete Carroll era, but not only are they just 1-3 in night games this season, they have been just excruciatingly boring to watch in general while also being a bad football team. At 3-7 and with a minuscule chance...
NFL
ClutchPoints

Former Seahawks star Marshawn Lynch hilariously returns to school in epic video

Former Seattle Seahawks running back Marshawn Lynch became one of the NFL’s most recognizable players on and off the field. On the field, he was known as ‘Beast Mode’ for his violent running style. Off the field, he became famous for being a man of very, very few words. Well, Lynch is back and this time, he’s returning to where it all started. That’s right, Marshawn Lynch went back to school.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Multi-platinum, Grammy nominated rapper and D.C. native Wale to headline halftime show during the Washington Football Team's Monday Night Football Game on Nov. 29

LANDOVER, MD, November 16, 2021 – The Washington Football Team announced today that D.C. native, Grammy nominated rapper, and longtime supporter of the Washington Football Team, Wale, will perform his 2020 hit song, "Sue Me" at halftime of the team's "Inspire Change"- themed Monday Night Football game on November 29th against the Seattle Seahawks. Monday night's game will help bring visibility to the NFL's 2021 "Inspire Change" initiative, which showcases how players, teams, and the league are joining forces to ensure access to opportunity is a reality to all and create progress in police-community relations, criminal justice reform, and education and economic advancement.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

What channel is the Rams vs. 49ers Monday Night Football game on tonight?

Who goes head-to-head tonight on Monday Night Football in Week 10? The Los Angeles Rams head north within California to take on the San Francisco 49ers. Another divisional matchup to wrap up Week 10, the NFC West looks to be a two-team race at this point in the season. Can QB Matthew Stafford and the Rams bounce back from their Week 9 Sunday Night loss to the Titans? Here’s a look at this week’s Monday Night Football start time, channel, and live stream options.
NFL
FanSided

Washington Football Team Game Sunday: Washington vs Panthers odds and prediction for NFL Week 11 game

The Washington Football Team turned in their most complete performance of the season against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers this past Sunday. It’s funny what can happen when all three phases of the field come together, right? It’s almost like that’s the key to winning games in the NFL. Sure, your offense can make up for a poor defensive showing and vice versa, but Washington doesn’t have the requisite talent on either side of the ball to count on that.
NFL
WUSA

DMV native Wale to perform at Washington Football Team's Monday night game

WASHINGTON — D.C. native and Grammy-nominated rapper will perform during halftime of the Washington Football Team's Monday night game against the Seattle Seahawks on November 29. It's part of the NFL's Inspire Change initiative, but there were some mixed reactions to the Washington Football Team's announcement. One of the songs...
NFL
New York Post

49ers spoil Odell Beckham’s debut as Rams turn in Monday Night Football dud

Jimmy Garoppolo threw two touchdown passes and the San Francisco 49ers played keep-away en route to a resounding 31-10 victory over the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night at Santa Clara, Calif. Deebo Samuel caught a touchdown pass and rushed for another score and George Kittle added a touchdown reception...
NFL
thetampabay100.com

Bucs up next on Monday Night Football

Following their second straight road defeat in a poor performance at Washington, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will try to rebound at home against the New York Giants on the national stage of Monday Night Football. It’s the second straight year the Bucs and Giants have played on Monday night. The...
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

5 takeaways from Washington's victory in Charlotte

Another week, another Victory Monday. The Washington Football Team bounced back from a 7-0 early deficit and came away from Bank of America Stadium with a 27-21 win over the Carolina Panthers. Here are five takeaways from the win. 1. Taylor Heinicke balled out. Taylor Heinicke struggled mightily in Washington's...
NFL
ourcommunitynow.com

Wale to perform at WFT's Monday Night game vs. Seahawks

Washington Football Team’s contest vs. the Seattle Seahawks in two weeks. W Wale, a multi-platinum selling rapper and D.C. native, will perform at halftime of the Monday Night Football matchup as part of Washington’s “Inspire Change” game.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Washington Football Daily | The case for Terry McLaurin to make his first Pro Bowl

As Washington Football Team fans are painfully aware, Terry McLaurin has yet to make a Pro Bowl. There's a good chance that could change in Year 3. McLaurin is off to a standout start yet again in his young career. He's currently 14th in the league with 735 receiving yards. He's caught 59% of his 91 targets and is projected to finish the season with 1,176 yards and eight touchdowns.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Numbers to know from Washington's win over the Panthers

The Washington Football Team has claimed back-to-back victories after a 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. Here are three numbers to know from the win. Washington's offense has gradually started to produce more consistently over the past two weeks, and there's a reason for that: it's figuring out how to stay on the field. The offense's third-down conversion rate (46%) is evidence of that.
NFL
Field Gulls

Seahawks somehow open as 2-point road favorites at Washington Football Team

The Seattle Seahawks (3-7) sit 15th in the NFC standings after consecutive losses to the Green Bay Packers and Arizona Cardinals. Their next game won’t be against an actual Super Bowl caliber team, but rather the Washington Football Team (4-6), who’ve won back-to-back games including against the reigning Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
NFL
profootballnetwork.com

Week 11 Monday Night Football pick, prediction against the spread

Football is a game of inches, and these two teams tonight can prove this point. The defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers host the disappointing New York Giants as we choose a side to pick in tonight’s Monday Night Football prediction. For this prime-time matchup, let’s dive into the Giants vs. Buccaneers and determine the best pick for this NFL betting prediction.
NFL
washingtonfootball.com

Sunday's fourth down stops are an embodiment of defensive strides

Despite missing two of their top players in Chase Young and Montez Sweat, the Washington Football Team defense stepped up in the team's 27-21 victory over the Carolina Panthers. With the Panthers looking to mount a fourth quarter comeback, the defense tallied two critical fourth down stops in the final...
NFL
seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks vs. Washington Football Team: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream on November 29

ESPN will feature Steve Levy (play-by-play), Brian Griese (analyst), and Louis Riddick (analyst), with Lisa Salters reporting on the sidelines. Steve Raible (play-by-play) and Dave Wyman (analyst) will call the action for the Seahawks flagship station, with John Clayton and Jen Mueller reporting from the sidelines at FedEx Field. A complete list of Seahawks Radio Network affiliates can be found right here.
NFL

