Oof. The Week 12 DFS Matchups to Target have to be better. My Week 11 picks absolutely imploded like International Men’s Day on Twitter. Lamar Jackson, Marquise Brown, and Allen Robinson didn’t play. Darnell Mooney went off, but without the help of Justin Fields, who dealt with an injury to his ribs. Meanwhile, Joe Mixon went off… with zero receptions. Darren Waller was the only other player you wanted in the Bengals-Raiders game. Michael Carter left with an injury, and Mike Gesicki gave you nothing. Overall it wasn’t a great week, but it wasn’t all bad.

NFL ・ 12 HOURS AGO