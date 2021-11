I was sad that many animals in zoos were not happy. I thought that they looked so beautiful and they seemed like they should be enjoying their time. But then I found out that they are mistreated. It has been cool to see how different zookeepers take care of the animals at every zoo we have gone to this summer vacation. It has given me some ideas for what my career might one day become! A lot of people who work inside zoos treat our innocent friends as commodities rather than sentient beings worthy of respect, but not all people do this and it is ok if you don’t want to do it too. You can still help us by working with other things in the zoo, like working at a gift shop.

