ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

GRPD and activists respond to arrests following Saturday protest

WOOD
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleGrand Rapids police say the two people arrested following...

www.woodtv.com

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Grand Rapids, MI
Crime & Safety
City
Grand Rapids, MI
Local
Michigan Crime & Safety
CBS News

Made in America: Small Business Saturday

Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
SMALL BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police
Fox News

Stephen Sondheim's death: Stars pay tribute to legendary Broadway composer

Tributes poured in following the death of Stephen Sondheim as performers and writers alike saluted a giant of the theater. Sondheim died at his home Friday in Roxbury, Connecticut, according to his friend F. Richard Pappas, The New York Times first reported. The composer had celebrated Thanksgiving with friends the day before his death, Pappas said in his announcement.
ROXBURY, CT

Comments / 0

Community Policy