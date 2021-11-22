Milwaukee's 'Dancing Grannies' devastated by parade crash

BOSTON (CBS) — Logan Airport was the place for dozens of reunions the night before Thanksgiving. Pauline Massed welcomed her son and his girlfriend back home to Massachusetts for the first time in more than a year. “What a difference a year makes,” said Massed. “We basically did FaceTime last Thanksgiving, so it’s definitely a joy to have them both home and celebrate family.” It’s not only the kids hopping on flights. There was one couple excited to be in Boston for the first time, flying in all the way from Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving with their son. “This is my first visit to see my son since he graduated from college,” said Tonya Weaver from Georgia. “I’m very excited about being here in Boston for the first time.” According to AAA, 53.4 million travelers are taking advantage of spending the holidays with their loved ones this year. 48.3 million are traveling by car, and 4.2 million are traveling by air. And some families are so excited for the chance to travel again, they’re skipping Thanksgiving. “I usually cook at home. This year, we’re going to Orlando, Universal [Studios],” said Tamara Harmon of Gloucester. “Because I don’t want to cook a turkey.”

BOSTON, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO