ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

Milwaukee's 'Dancing Grannies' devastated by parade crash

ClickOnDetroit.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe short skirts. The sparkly pompoms. The sassy hip sways. The grandchildren. They are the Milwaukee Dancing Grannies, a marching, dancing holiday fixture in Wisconsin for nearly 40 years, and a joyful twist on America’s expectations that parades are supposed to feature mainly school-age dance troupes. But tragedy struck...

www.clickondetroit.com

Comments / 0

Related
TheDailyBeast

‘They Were the Glue’: Dancing Grannies Were Killed in Holiday Parade Chaos

The Milwaukee Dancing Grannies group has confirmed some of their members were killed when a speeding SUV knocked down scores of crowd members at holiday parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday. In a statement posted to their Facebook page, the grannies wrote that they were “devastated” to confirm that some of their members were among the dead. “Our group was doing what they loved, performing in front of crowds in a parade putting smiles on faces of all ages, filling them with joy and happiness,” the group wrote. “While performing the grannies enjoyed hearing the crowds cheers and applause which certainly brought smiles to their faces and warmed their hearts. Those who died were extremely passionate Grannies. Their eyes gleamed... joy of being a Grannie. They were the glue... held us together.” Five people have been confirmed dead from the incident and more than 40 people were injured.
WAUKESHA, WI
Daily Beast

‘Dancing Granny’ Killed in Parade Was Making Her Grand Debut

The 58th annual Christmas parade in Waukesha, Wisconsin, on Sunday was the first time Tamara Durand ever performed with the beloved troupe known as the Dancing Grannies. But what was supposed to be a festive rite of passage ended in tragedy for the 52-year-old and dozens of others after a red SUV plowed through barricades and into the crowd. Durand, who had worked as a hospice and critical-care chaplain at Waukesha Memorial Hospital and once saved a homeless man from drowning in the Wisconsin River, was among at least five people killed in the chaos. At least 48 others were injured, including more than a dozen children.
WAUKESHA, WI
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Wisconsin State
FOX6Now.com Milwaukee

Parade tragedy, Dancing Grannies, bank employee among those killed

WAUKESHA, Wis. - Memorials have formed in downtown Waukesha after the tragedy Sunday, Nov. 21 during the Waukesha Christmas Parade. The driver of an SUV plowed into the parade, killing five and injuring 48. On Monday night across downtown Waukesha, memorial candles were glowing beneath holiday decorations. "I saw the...
WAUKESHA, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Milwaukee#Dance#Hospice
The Independent

Young Dolph murder: Photos released of gunmen wanted for killing of rapper

Photos of two gunmen suspected of ambushing and killing rapper Young Dolph as he was buying cookies at a Memphis store on Wednesday have emerged.The 36-year-old artist, real name Adolph Robert Thornton, Jr, was inside Makeda’s Homemade Butter Cookies when two men drove up and fire multiple rounds into the store through a window.Law enforcement confirmed photos of the two suspected shooters, which had been circulating online, were authentic, Fox13 reporter Jeremy Pierre said.In one of the images, Dolph’s camouflage-colored Lamborghini could be seen parked outside of the shop.Music stars Megan Thee Stallion and Chance the Rapper led tributes...
PUBLIC SAFETY
CBS Minnesota

4 Missing St. Anthony Siblings Found

Originally published Nov. 20, 2021 MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) –The four siblings who left their home on Friday evening were found Saturday, St. Anthony Village Police say. Joshua Vanderslice, 16, Rose Vanderslice, 12, Katelyn Crosser, 12, and Rosalina Crosser, 12 left their home on foot around 5 p.m. Friday. They were found on Saturday around noon, according to police.   More On WCCO.com: Former Twin Cities Principal Chris Endicott Found Dead Inside Crow Wing County Jail 5 Juveniles In Custody After Stolen Car Chase On I-694 ‘People Lined Up Out The Doors And They’re Sick’: COVID Patient Bottleneck Has Many Minnesotans Desperate COVID In Minnesota: Nat’l Guard Arrives As Hospitals Are Overrun With COVID Cases
MINNEAPOLIS, MN
Daily Beast

Girl, 12, Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Kids at Christmas Light Show

Four schoolboys have been arrested after a 12-year-old girl was assaulted at a Christmas light show in England and died from her injuries. The fatal street attack was witnessed by crowds of children. Ava White, 12, was out with her friends on Thursday night during the annual switch-on of the...
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Parades
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
KGET

Free Thanksgiving drives, meals and giveaways happening this weekend

We will add more events as they come up. BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Several organizations and community members are stepping up to help those in need this Thanksgiving season. Here’s a list of free meals, drives and giveaways happening in Kern County throughout the month. The list is organized by date. TUESDAY, NOV. 23 Catholic […]
BAKERSFIELD, CA
CBS Chicago

Former Chicago Bear Dan Hampton Faces Driving While Intoxicated Charge After Recent In Northwest Indiana

WINFIELD, Ind. (CBS) — Former Chicago Bears defensive lineman Dan Hampton was recently arrested charged with driving while intoxicated in Northwest Indiana, officials said Friday. The Lake County Sheriff’s office reported that Winfield, Indiana police arrested Hampton – a resident of that municipality – at 11:59 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 20. He was charged with operating a vehicle while intoxicated and was released from the Lake County, Indiana Jail the following morning, according to the Sheriff’s office. (Credit: Lake County, Indiana Sheriff’s Office) While the arrest happened nearly a week ago, the information on it was released Friday. CNN reported that Hampton was also arrested...
LAKE COUNTY, IN
ClickOnDetroit.com

Detroit man home for holidays after wrongfully serving 26 years in prison

DETROIT – A recently exonerated Detroit man says he is extra thankful this holiday season, as he’s finally home after wrongfully serving more than 25 years behind bars. For Larry Darnell Smith Jr., being released from prison is a victory that was a long-time coming -- and for that, he’s thankful. The man served exactly 26 years, 10 months and seven days in prison, he says.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Minnesota

Historic Wabasha Street Caves In St. Paul Begins New Chapter

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — From swing dancing to disco, and gangsters to ghosts, there’s a place in St. Paul that’s had it all. And now it’s beginning a new chapter. In this week’s Finding Minnesota, John Lauritsen takes us to the Wabasha Street Caves in St. Paul. “It just holds a very special place in my heart. And it’s classy,” said owner Faith Pon. If ever there was a cave that was classy, this would be it. The sandstone tunnels and corridors that wind along Wabasha Street got their start as a silica mine in the 1850s. A few decades later, the business evolved...
SAINT PAUL, MN
CBS Boston

Families Reunite At Logan Airport Before Celebrating Thanksgiving

BOSTON (CBS) — Logan Airport was the place for dozens of reunions the night before Thanksgiving. Pauline Massed welcomed her son and his girlfriend back home to Massachusetts for the first time in more than a year. “What a difference a year makes,” said Massed. “We basically did FaceTime last Thanksgiving, so it’s definitely a joy to have them both home and celebrate family.” It’s not only the kids hopping on flights. There was one couple excited to be in Boston for the first time, flying in all the way from Atlanta to spend Thanksgiving with their son. “This is my first visit to see my son since he graduated from college,” said Tonya Weaver from Georgia. “I’m very excited about being here in Boston for the first time.” According to AAA, 53.4 million travelers are taking advantage of spending the holidays with their loved ones this year. 48.3 million are traveling by car, and 4.2 million are traveling by air. And some families are so excited for the chance to travel again, they’re skipping Thanksgiving. “I usually cook at home. This year, we’re going to Orlando, Universal [Studios],” said Tamara Harmon of Gloucester. “Because I don’t want to cook a turkey.”
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy