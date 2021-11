Extreme sensitivity to perceived insults, inability to understand others' needs, and constant need for admiration characterize a narcissist.Michael Kaufmann. The TikTok craze has brought attention to mental health issues, which can have positive effects, like reducing the stigma surrounding mental illness and making people feel less alone in their struggles. One topic that has become particularly popular on the app during 2021 is that of narcissistic abuse. Countless creators have posted advice about dealing with a narcissistic partner, as well as stories of how to escape the abuse, or simply how to identify if your partner may be a narcissist.

