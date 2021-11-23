ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

Our Opinion: Republicans reward Gosar's misbehavior

 4 days ago

Only two Republicans — Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger — voted last week to censure one of their own, Rep. Paul Gosar of Arizona, for posting a graphically violent cartoon that no responsible grown-up should create or share, much less a member of Congress. This means none of North...

