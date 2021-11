Boston Celtics welcome Houston Rockets to the TD Garden on 23 November. It will be the second meeting of the teams this season. The Celtics edged the Rockets in that first fixture at Houston. They’ll be looking for a repeat performance this time around. But it was a close affair and an upset could be on the cards if the Rockets keep mistakes to a minimum and find the confidence to break their crippling losing streak.

NBA ・ 7 DAYS AGO