AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Youth mentors in Aurora say they’ve seen a rise in teen violence during the pandemic. The time between shootings is growing shorter and person on either side of the gun is getting younger. Counting Monday’s victims at Nome Park, 10 teens have been shot in Aurora in just the last 30 days. (credit: CBS) “It’s a public health crisis. This is not all on law enforcement. We need to get through to our kids and figure out a way to stop this,” said Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson. The Struggle of Love Foundation is asking for volunteers to help communities in...

AURORA, CO ・ 11 DAYS AGO