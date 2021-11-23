Aimaq carries Utah Valley past Idaho 83-45

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — As the world grapples with the emergence of the new highly transmissible variant of COVID-19, worried scientists in South Africa — where omicron was first identified — are scrambling to combat its lightning spread across the country. In the space of two weeks, the omicron variant has...
The Biden administration is restricting travel from eight countries in southern Africa over concerns about a new COVID-19 variant circulating in the region, according to senior administration officials. The restrictions on travel from South Africa, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Namibia, Lesotho, Eswatini, Mozambique and Malawi begin Monday. The restrictions don't apply to...
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Biden administration on Friday recommended an overhaul of the nation’s oil and gas leasing program to limit areas available for energy development and raise costs for oil and gas companies to drill on public land and water. The long-awaited report by the Interior Department stops short...
Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.) tweeted an apology to Muslims on Friday after Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) called her out for "anti-Muslim bigotry" over an anecdote she shared in a recent speech. Hours later, Democratic leadership released a statement blasting Boebert's "Islamophobic and racist comments" and calling on their GOP counterparts...
Today is " Small Business Saturday” — a day when consumers are encouraged to do holiday shopping at small, locally-owned stores and businesses. In a shopping season when so many items are stuck at sea, holiday gifts that were manufactured in the United States can still be found. Michelle Miller has the details.
BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union nations on Friday agreed to impose a ban on travel from southern Africa to counter the spread of a new COVID-19 variant. The 27 nations acted within hours upon the advise of the EU executive which said all needed to be extra cautious in dealing with the variant until it became clear how bad of a threat it would be, the EU presidency said in a statement.
Dr. Anthony Fauci said Saturday morning that he would not be shocked to learn that the COVID-19 omicron variant is already in the U.S. In an interview on NBC's "Weekend TODAY" show, the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) Director told co-hosts Kristen Welker and Peter Alexander that the strain has a large number of mutations that would suggest it could potentially evade immune protection and that scientists can predict it will be more transmissible.
Stephen Sondheim, a Broadway giant who has the most Tony Awards as a composer, died early Friday at his home in Roxbury, Connecticut, a spokesperson for Sondheim said. His cause of death was unknown. Sondheim was considered American theater's greatest composer and lyricist of the last half century or more....
Federal health regulators said an experimental COVID-19 pill from Merck is effective against the virus, but they will seek input from outside experts on risks of birth defects and other potential problems during pregnancy. The Food and Drug Administration posted its analysis of the pill ahead of a public meeting next week where academic and other experts will weigh in on its safety and effectiveness. The agency isn't required to follow the group's advice.
