The BBWAA's 2022 Hall of Fame ballot has 13 newcomers. Here are their defining moments.

It will be the last ballot for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling. Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are the most notable first-timers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot announced today by the BBWAA. Other first-timers on the ballot include Carl Crawford, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Jimmy Rollins, and Mark Teixeira. Former Royals Billy Butler, Coco Crisp, Omar Infante, and Jeff Francoeur were eligible, but did not make the ballot. This will also be the final time on the ballot for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens, all of whom received at least 60 percent of the vote last year. Schilling has come under fire for controversial comments since his retirement, and has asked to no longer be considered. Bonds and Clemens have slam-dunk cases, but have had their careers tarnished by accusations of performance-enhancing drug use. Other players who will carryover onto the 2022 ballot include Bobby Abreu,

MLB ・ 4 DAYS AGO