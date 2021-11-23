ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
MLB

The BBWAA's 2022 Hall of Fame ballot has 13 newcomers. Here are their defining moments.

By Andrew Golden
SFGate
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Baseball Writers' Association of America released its 2022 Hall of Fame ballot on Monday, and it features both high-profile holdovers and some major new names who are eligible for induction for the first time. Four baseball legends with complicated legacies - Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens and...

www.sfgate.com

Comments / 1

Related
Kickin Country 100.5

Former Minnesota Twins Players on Hall of Fame Ballot

Former Minnesota Twins players Tori Hunter, Justin Morneau, David Ortiz, Joe Nathan, and A.J.Pierzynski are among a group of players who will be considered for the National Baseball Hall of Fame this winter. There are 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot:. Justin Morneau. Joe Nathan. A.J.Pierzynski. David...
MLB
YES Network

Baseball's 2022 Hall of Fame ballot unveiled

The Baseball Writers' Association of America has officially released the full ballot for the 2022 Hall of Fame class, and a number of former New York Yankees will be up for consideration. The results of this year's election will be announced on January 25, with induction weekend scheduled to take...
MLB
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Tim Lincecum
Person
Roger Clemens
Person
David Ortiz
Person
Curt Schilling
Person
Mark Teixeira
Person
Alex Rodriguez
Person
Jimmy Rollins
Person
Sammy Sosa
Person
Craig Biggio
Person
Jonathan Papelbon
Person
Jake Peavy
Person
Justin Morneau
Herald-Palladium

Ortiz, Howard, Lincecum, A-Rod new to Hall of Fame ballot

NEW YORK (AP) — David Ortiz, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum and Alex Rodriguez are among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers. Steroids-tainted stars Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens make their 10th and final appearance on the BBWAA...
MLB
MLB

Big Papi debuts on Hall of Fame ballot

BOSTON -- David Ortiz accomplished enough in his career to be considered not just a legend in Boston and the Dominican Republic, but also an icon for his hits on the field and his humanitarian efforts off it. His number 34 was retired on the right-field façade at Fenway Park...
MLB
True Blue LA

Every former Dodger on the 2022 Baseball Hall of Fame ballot

The National Baseball Hall of Fame unveiled the 2022 ballot on Monday, the newcomers highlighted by David Ortiz and Alex Rodríguez, who occupy different ends of the likability spectrum. Other first-year players on the ballot, which requires at least 10 seasons in the majors, are Jimmy Rollins and Carl Crawford,...
MLB
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hall Of Fame#Yankees#Braves#Bbwaa#Cooperstown#Era Committee#The Tampa Bay Rays#The Boston Red Sox#The American League#Milwaukee Brewers
McCovey Chronicles

Tim Lincecum highlights new Giants on the Hall of Fame ballot

The Baseball Writers’ Association of America has added 13 names to the ballot for the Hall of Fame class of 2022, and four of them are former San Francisco Giants. Most notable is one of the players nearest and dearest to almost every Giants fan’s heart: Tim Lincecum. While Lincecum...
MLB
philliesnation.com

7 former Phillies appear on 2022 Hall of Fame ballot

Three former Philadelphia Phillies All-Stars appear on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot for the first time this cycle, and they join four holdovers, all of whom made at least one All-Star team during their time in red pinstripes. Franchise icons Jimmy Rollins and Ryan Howard — both of whom...
MLB
WCVB

David Ortiz, Jonathan Papelbon among new names on baseball's Hall of Fame ballot

COOPERSTOWN, N.Y. — Former Boston Red Sox slugger David Ortiz is among 13 first-time candidates on the Hall of Fame ballot of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America, joining 17 holdovers. Ortiz joins former Red Sox closer Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Carl Crawford, Alex Rodriguez, Ryan Howard, Mark...
MLB
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Tampa Bay Rays
MLB Teams
San Diego Padres
MLB Teams
New York Yankees
MLB Teams
Atlanta Braves
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
MLB Teams
Minnesota Twins
NewsBreak
MLB
Gloucester Daily Times

Ortiz an easy call on fascinating Hall of Fame ballot

David Ortiz should not have to wait long to receive his call to the hall. The longtime Red Sox designated hitter, a three-time World Series champion and one of the most clutch hitters in baseball history, will appear on Major League Baseball’s Hall of Fame ballot for the first time when it is officially released Monday.
MLB
Yardbarker

Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz among the first-timers on the Hall of Fame ballot

It will be the last ballot for Barry Bonds, Roger Clemens, and Curt Schilling. Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are the most notable first-timers on the Baseball Hall of Fame ballot announced today by the BBWAA. Other first-timers on the ballot include Carl Crawford, Ryan Howard, Tim Lincecum, Justin Morneau, Joe Nathan, Jonathan Papelbon, Jake Peavy, A.J. Pierzynski, Jimmy Rollins, and Mark Teixeira. Former Royals Billy Butler, Coco Crisp, Omar Infante, and Jeff Francoeur were eligible, but did not make the ballot. This will also be the final time on the ballot for Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds, and Roger Clemens, all of whom received at least 60 percent of the vote last year. Schilling has come under fire for controversial comments since his retirement, and has asked to no longer be considered. Bonds and Clemens have slam-dunk cases, but have had their careers tarnished by accusations of performance-enhancing drug use. Other players who will carryover onto the 2022 ballot include Bobby Abreu,
MLB
Bleed Cubbie Blue

Alex Rodriguez headlines 13 new names on the 2022 Hall of Fame ballot

Alex Rodriguez was the first overall pick in the 1993 MLB Draft. He went on to have 3,115 hits, 696 home runs, three MVP awards and a World Series ring. He also was found to have been a PED user and served a suspension of a full season in 2014, and didn’t handle that well at all. On his return, though, he seemed somewhat contrite and remorseful and since his retirement he’s gone on to become a commentator on Fox and ESPN baseball telecasts, where he’s been given some praise (more for his studio work than on game brodcasts, though).
MLB
FanSided

National Baseball Hall of Fame ballot predictions: Who gets in?

The National Baseball Hall of Fame in Cooperstown, NY revealed their ballot for the 2022 class, highlighted by a few players listed in the Mitchell Report. Curt Schilling, Barry Bonds and Roger Clemens are on the ballot for the final time, and seem unlikely to make the Hall due to their connection to steroids. Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz are also listed on the ballot for the very first time.
MLB

Comments / 0

Community Policy