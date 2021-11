LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear authorized COVID-19 vaccination boosters for all adults in the state. In a release, Beshear said he signed an executive order that qualifies every person 18 and older who lives or works in Kentucky to get the booster. The order allows for the boosters six months after the second-dose of Pfizer or Moderna and two months after the single-dose of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

