'Nimblewill Nomad' ceremoniously summits Flagg Mountain lookout tower

Registration is required for this activity. Smarts Mountain, at 3,240 feet, lies along the Appalachian Trail, not far from where it enters New Hampshire from the West. Open quartzite ledges on Lambert Ridge and an old fire tower rising above its wooded summit offer fine views across the surrounding countryside. Smarts has a well-deserved place on the New Hampshire 52 With A View hiking list. Our hike will take us approximately 7.5 miles, with over 2500 feet of elevation gain. We'll maintain a moderate pace, but the elevation gain and rugged trail puts this into the "Vigorous" category. There are a few sections of the trail requiring minor scrambling, so you will need good footwear. This will be limited to a small number of participants, due both to a limited amount of trailhead parking, as well as our desire to make this trip as comfortable as possible for all participants. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Winter hiking experience is important - please be comfortable with possible sudden snow, ice, wind and whiteout conditions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.

