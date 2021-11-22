ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Travel

'Nimblewill Nomad' ceremoniously summits Flagg Mountain lookout tower

By Siri Hedreen
Dadeville Record
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleM.J. "Sunny" Eberhart a.k.a. "Nimblewill Nomad," the...

www.alexcityoutlook.com

Comments / 0

Related
mulletwrapper.net

Octogenarian from Flagg Mountain is oldest to complete Appalachian Trail

Octogenarian from Flagg Mountain is oldest to complete Appalachian Trail. An Alabama man became the oldest hiker to ever complete the Appalachian Trail on Nov. 7 when the 83 year old from Flagg Mountain completed his final section in Western Massacussetts. As you would expect from anyone who completes the...
LIFESTYLE
Alabama Now

Alabama’s ‘Nimblewill Nomad,’ 83, is back home after becoming oldest to hike Appalachian Trail

Earlier this month, M.J. “Sunny” Eberhart, 83, broke the age record to become the oldest person to hike the Appalachian Trail. This week, “Nimblewill Nomad,” as he’s known on the trail, is back at home — a ranger cabin atop Flagg Mountain, Coosa County. The only hiking he’s done since returning is the short walk between the woodpile and his fireside rocking chair.
ALABAMA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Summits
outdoors.org

Hike Smarts Mountain - A 52 With A View Summit

Registration is required for this activity. Smarts Mountain, at 3,240 feet, lies along the Appalachian Trail, not far from where it enters New Hampshire from the West. Open quartzite ledges on Lambert Ridge and an old fire tower rising above its wooded summit offer fine views across the surrounding countryside. Smarts has a well-deserved place on the New Hampshire 52 With A View hiking list. Our hike will take us approximately 7.5 miles, with over 2500 feet of elevation gain. We'll maintain a moderate pace, but the elevation gain and rugged trail puts this into the "Vigorous" category. There are a few sections of the trail requiring minor scrambling, so you will need good footwear. This will be limited to a small number of participants, due both to a limited amount of trailhead parking, as well as our desire to make this trip as comfortable as possible for all participants. If this sounds like fun, come join us! Winter hiking experience is important - please be comfortable with possible sudden snow, ice, wind and whiteout conditions. To address unforeseen challenges such as adverse weather, unacceptable trail conditions or excessive crowding, the planned trip destination, activity and/or meeting place and time may be modified. In that event, participants may elect to join in that activity or opt out.
LIFESTYLE
The Laker/Lutz News

On the lookout, with keen eyes

The red-shouldered hawk, referred to as a ‘hawk of the woodland’ (according to Audubon.org), is often heard before it is seen. Its clear, whistled calls are conspicuous, especially in the spring. Vic Anthony, of Land O’ Lakes, snapped this red-shouldered hawk atop a lamppost, which made for a perfect lookout.
LAND O' LAKES, FL
AllOutdoor.com

AllOutdoor Review: The Dagr & Nott Nomad 3.5″ Knife

Any tool is simply that. It’s an instrument designed for a specific purpose. However, some tools cross into multiple roles in our lives. For me, the best tool I can have is a knife. Knives can serve many purposes: cutting food, sharpening sticks, self-defense, processing animals, and more. I’ve carried a folder every day since the day I legally could. Recently, I’ve been getting more into fixed blades. The strength and flexibility in purpose are huge draws for me. I found a local shop called Dagr & Nott. They make some really beautiful knives, and I wanted to see how practical they are. Knowing I had a hunt coming up, I saw this as the perfect opportunity to test the Dagr & Nott Nomad.
SHOPPING
coastalreview.org

Cape Lookout to welcome stargazers this weekend

The night sky will be the star of the event Saturday at Cape Lookout National Seashore during this month’s Astronomy Night. Set to begin at 5:30 p.m. at the national seashore’s Harkers Island Visitor Center, NASA Solar System Ambassador Brandon Porter will present a guided tour of the Autumn night sky.
ASTRONOMY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Travel
Fstoppers

Epic Views From a Secluded Fire Lookout

I have only been to a fire lookout once, and it was by accident. The experience of being high above the landscape was exhilarating, and the views were outstanding, but I didn’t stay long, as I thought I was trespassing. That’s until I did a bit of research and found...
ACCIDENTS
Orlando Sentinel

Florida Fresh Air: Split Oak Forest has wildlife, miles of tranquil hiking

Just beyond the urban sprawl of Lake Nona and southeast Orlando, there sits a tranquil space unmarred by development, providing a welcome escape from traffic and human activity. The Split Oak Forest is a haven for humans and wildlife alike, set on nearly 1,700 acres of land managed by Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission. Explore more than nine miles of marked trails on foot or ...
FLORIDA STATE
Secret LA

Hike To These Hot Springs In Santa Barbara And Soak In Cascading Aqua Pools

Your natural outdoor spa awaits! Montecito Hot Springs, also known as Hot Springs Canyon, is a deserted hot springs resort from the 1800s located in the coastal mountains of San Padres. Today, the property is managed by the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County with hikers making their way through the picturesque surroundings to the canyon. T he only remnants of the original hot springs resort are the stone ruins and exotic fauna and flora, which are now landmarks along the trail. Although, the cascading aqua pools of naturally heated water are really the main attraction—especially as winter creeps in.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
bestofnj.com

The Best NJ Hiking Trails: State Line Lookout

The Palisades Interstate Park in Bergen County has so much to see, it can’t be done in one day. The 2,500-acre park nestles mostly along the Hudson River, and boasts over 30 miles of trails. (Which include woods, cliffs, and shorelines.) The park’s most distinguished attraction is also the latest entry in The Best NJ Hiking Trails: State Line Lookout in Alpine.
BERGEN COUNTY, NJ
advocatemag.com

Gift guide: Revolutionize the cookout with NOMAD Grills

Grill and smoker: $600. It comes with four boxes of charcoal and two boxes of fire-starters as a holiday promotion. Photo by Jessica Turner. John Veatch and Cam Leggett spent three years designing the Maserati of portable grills because they noticed the market for portable outdoor grills was “a race to the bottom.”
LIFESTYLE
Mix 104.3 KMXY

Explorers Find Flintstone-Inspired Mansion Empty in the Woods

You're not likely to see a home like this anywhere. It's a stone mansion abandoned in the woods that looks like it was inspired by the Flintstones cartoon. One of the most popular YouTube channels that specializes in exploring abandoned places is BigBankz. Here's what they said about this very recent adventure in the remote woodlands:
TV & VIDEOS
ABC 4

Utah bear from ‘Game of Thrones,’ more passes away in Heber City

SALT LAKE CITY (ABC4) – Bart the Bear II, known for his roles in ‘Game of Thrones,’ ‘We Bought a Zoo,’ ‘Evan Almighty,’ and more, has passed away. The Vital Ground Foundation announced Bart’s passing on their website, saying his “spirit lifted silently and naturally from the banks of Daniel Creek, Utah, this week.” The foundation says the 21-year-old had seen a decline in his health this year. Daniel Creek is located in Heber, about 45 miles south-southeast of Salt Lake City in the Wasatch Mountains.
UTAH STATE
ABC4

Old hotel remodeled into 134 studio rooms for homeless in SLC

SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (ABC4) – More than 130 people who are either 55 plus or veterans are moving into a remodeled hotel. What was once the Airport Inn, is now “The Point,” an extended stay shelter that provides studio living. Craig Frye has been waiting for something like this for 2 ½ years. “It’s […]
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
102.7 KORD

This Unbelievable Unique Idaho Lookout Tower Is For Rent

Looking for the perfect place to take your outdoor enthusiast? I think we've found the perfect place for you right on the border of Washington and Idaho. My wife is big into the outdoors and here's an Idaho VRBO that you'll have to hike to but it's got the most amazing views of Washington and Idaho that'll blow your mind.
LIFESTYLE
outerbanksvoice.com

Be on the lookout for the Spotted Laternfly

The NC Cooperative Extension Currituck County Center has issued this release warning about an invasive and destructive insect making its way into North Carolina – the Spotted Laternfly. Here are the details. Be on the lookout. An established population of spotted lanternflies was detected in Carrol Co. Virginia, just north...
CURRITUCK COUNTY, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy