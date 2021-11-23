ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bulloch County, GA

With holidays here, new local COVID cases on the rise

By JIM HEALY/staff
Statesboro Herald
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith the Thanksgiving holidays here, new cases of COVID-19 are increasing across the nation, Georgia and Bulloch County recorded its most new weekly cases since the end of September. According to the latest report from the Georgia Department of Public Health, 29 new confirmed cases of COVID were reported...

www.statesboroherald.com

Comments / 0

Related
healththoroughfare.com

New Study Brings Good News Regarding COVID Reinfection

The infection with COVID strikes fear in a lot of people, and the idea of reinfection surely sounds even more horrifying. But despite this, a new study brings some good news for anyone who might deal with the coronavirus for the second time during their lifetime. CNN reveals the exhilarating...
MEDICAL SCIENCE
bigblueunbiased.com

Several states, cities to give stimulus checks before Christmas

People who have suffered from the economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic can expect financial assistance from many state and local governments before Christmas, according to reports. Americans are set to receive cash as either a stimulus check or as part of the universal basic income. Let’s go through the...
POLITICS
CBS Minnesota

COVID In Minnesota: State Tallies More Than 10,000 Reinfections Since Pandemic’s Start

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — As post-Thanksgiving crowds hit stores for Black Friday, Small Business Saturday and Cyber Monday deals, health officials in Minnesota report 4,131 new cases of COVID-19 and 56 deaths. In all, the state has seen 895,229 COVID-19 cases since March of 2020 and 9,338 total deaths. There have been more than 10,000 reinfections in the state since the pandemic started. The positivity rate is holding at 11% as of Wednesday (due to data lag), but that’s still above the “high risk” threshold and a figure not seen since December 2020. The state is seeing 75.6 new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 residents;...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Georgia Health
Bulloch County, GA
Health
County
Bulloch County, GA
Bulloch County, GA
Coronavirus
Local
Georgia COVID-19 Vaccines
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Coronavirus
Bulloch County, GA
Government
Local
Georgia Government
CBS Denver

Doctors Concerned New Omicron Variant Could Spread More Easily Than Other Strains

(CBS4) — Health professionals around the world have growing concerns about the new COVID-19 variant, now being identified as the Omicron strain, because they say it might be more transmissible than other variants. (credit: CBS) “It is something that has emerged in South Africa and is spreading at a reasonably rapid rate,” said Dr. Anthony Fauci on Friday to CNN. The Omicron variant, which was detected in early November, has not been found in Colorado yet, or even the United States. “This variant has a large number of mutations and the concern is when you have so many mutations it can have an impact...
WORLD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cdc#Covid 19#Covid#Americans#Pfizer
EatThis

Dr. Fauci Just Said These States in Trouble

The summer coronavirus surge is over but now we find ourselves in a "winter wave," as cases rise before the holidays have even started. How can you stay safe? Dr. Anthony Fauci, the chief medical advisor to the President and the director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, appeared today on MSNBC's Morning Joe to share ways you can keep COVID away—and he mentioned where COVID cases as rising fastest. Read on for 5 life-saving tips—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
CVS
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Walgreens
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
CBS Baltimore

Will Holiday Gatherings Impact COVID-19 Metrics?

BALTIMORE (WJZ) — As we celebrate Thanksgiving and the start of the holiday season, health officials are becoming more anxious about how holiday gatherings could impact our COVID-19 rates. For Campbell and his family, Thursday was about the turkey, but his mother Ashlee knows there are other things to be aware of. “Making sure that we’re washing our hands all the time, that we’re trying to stay away from other people were using masks as often as we can,” said Ashlee. As many families gathered together for Thanksgiving, doctors worry this holiday’s gatherings could contribute to a spike in new cases. “There are already...
BALTIMORE, MD
ABC News

Why are coronavirus cases and hospitalizations on the rise in the US?

With coronavirus infection rates back on the rise, many Americans are wondering why the U.S. is, once again, experiencing surge in cases and hospitalizations, despite widespread vaccinations. The U.S. is now reporting more than 94,000 new COVID-19 cases each day -- up by 47% since late October. And 35 states...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Has an Urgent New Warning for Vaccinated People

Last year, the winter season brought on a massive COVID surge as people moved indoors and gathered for the holidays against expert recommendations. Now, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that more than 196 million people in the U.S. are fully vaccinated—a precaution that wasn't widely available in 2020. But while that might seem like reason enough to celebrate the way we did pre-pandemic, COVID is still circulating at high rates throughout the U.S., and cases are rising. There were nearly 90,000 new cases reported in the last week, which is an increase of more than 16 percent from the week prior, according to the CDC. With another potential surge on the horizon, vaccinated people shouldn't let down their guard completely, health officials caution.
PUBLIC HEALTH
The Washington Informer

Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data

The Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System can detect possible safety issues in vaccines. Anyone can submit an unverified report, regardless of whether a vaccine is known to have caused the problem. Yet viral messages continue to misuse the VAERS data, and flawed calculations, to claim the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for children is unsafe and will cause many more deaths than it will prevent. The post Benefits Outweigh Risks of Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccine, Contrary to Posts Misusing VAERS Data appeared first on The Washington Informer.
PHARMACEUTICALS
wypr.org

New COVID cases among Baltimore children on the rise

Baltimore is seeing a rise in COVID-19 cases among children -- a trend that health commissioner Dr. Letitia Dzirasa called “particularly concerning.”. Children under 10 are experiencing the highest rates of new COVID cases of all age groups in Baltimore. Dzirasa said this is a first during the pandemic. She...
BALTIMORE, MD
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Sent This "Crystal Clear" Warning to All Vaccinated People

The coronavirus is still circulating throughout the U.S., with numbers on the rise once again. During a Nov. 15 interview with Insider, top White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, confirmed that unvaccinated people are likely responsible for the virus' continued spread. Other experts have repeatedly cautioned that unvaccinated individuals are most at risk for infection and severe consequences from COVID, like hospitalization or even death. But that doesn't mean fully vaccinated people aren't completely in the clear right now.
PHARMACEUTICALS

Comments / 0

Community Policy