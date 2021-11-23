US Forecast

DENVER (CBS4) – A lack of snow in most of Colorado has caused the biggest one week jump in drought conditions since July 2020. That was the summer with the most active wildfire season in state history. A week ago, 78% of Colorado had at least moderate drought. Now 88% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought and that percentage is expected to climb even higher next week considering there is virtually no moisture in the forecast through December 3 at the earliest. (source: CBS) For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, moderate drought turned to severe drought just before...

COLORADO STATE ・ 1 DAY AGO