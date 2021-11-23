ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Environment

US Forecast

By Accuweather
Cadillac News
 4 days ago

City/Town, State;Yesterday’s High Temp (F);Yesterday’s Low Temp (F);Today’s High Temp (F);Today’s Low Temp (F);Weather Condition;Wind Direction;Wind Speed (MPH);Humidity (%);Chance of Precip. (%);UV Index. Albany, NY;46;28;38;21;Breezy and colder;NW;15;53%;0%;2. Albuquerque, NM;57;37;60;44;Rather cloudy;E;4;32%;57%;2. Anchorage, AK;7;1;12;7;Cloudy and very cold;NNE;9;75%;53%;0. Asheville, NC;48;23;44;21;Plenty of sunshine;WNW;10;43%;0%;3. Atlanta, GA;58;31;55;29;Mostly sunny, cool;NNW;7;38%;0%;3. Atlantic City, NJ;54;34;45;34;Winds subsiding;NNW;17;46%;2%;2. Austin, TX;71;44;72;56;Nice...

Comments / 0

Thanksgiving week forecast: Periodic rain, wind expected in parts of US

Woman who invited those ‘feeling lonely’ to virtual Thanksgiving in 2020 will host another gathering. In 2020, Jessica Kantrowitz thought up a way to spread a little holiday cheer with a creative take on a virtual Thanksgiving party — and this year she will do the same. (Credit: Jessica Kantrowitz)
‘November witch’ to hit northern US in chaotic double storm forecast

Two powerful storm systems are walloping parts of the nation’s northern tier and are expected to cause serious disruptions and travel headaches through Friday. A concentrated strip of deep atmospheric moisture, known as an atmospheric river, is blasting the Pacific Northwest with heavy rain and mountain snow. And, in the Upper Midwest, an intensifying, windy storm, sometimes referred to as a “November witch,” is unleashing pasty, wind-whipped snow in northern and western Minnesota and the eastern Dakotas.
Weather will impact US holiday travel; here’s the day-by-day forecast

(CNN) — Thanksgiving holiday travel could be a messy one, as forecast models continue to show the potential for plunging temperatures and a “significant storm” in the coming week. Depending on where you live, it may be best to leave early. Not everyone has flexibility in their travel plans, but...
Cadillac, Mount Pleasant MSP Posts participate in 'Operation Deer Camp'

CADILLAC — Two Michigan State Police Posts conducted an annual traffic operation with the Michigan Department of Natural Resources Sunday. Troopers from the Cadillac and Mount Pleasant posts and DNR conservation officers conducted Operation Deer Camp on M-115 from 10 am. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. Laser operations were set up in Wexford and Osceola counties, which resulted in 146 traffic stops.
Colorado Weather: Drought Just Worsened 10% In One Week With No Moisture In Sight

DENVER (CBS4) – A lack of snow in most of Colorado has caused the biggest one week jump in drought conditions since July 2020. That was the summer with the most active wildfire season in state history. A week ago, 78% of Colorado had at least moderate drought. Now 88% of the state is experiencing at least moderate drought and that percentage is expected to climb even higher next week considering there is virtually no moisture in the forecast through December 3 at the earliest. (source: CBS) For the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas, moderate drought turned to severe drought just before...
NHL Glance

NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs. Chicago at Calgary, 9 p.m. Boston at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Minnesota at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Montreal at Washington, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at Florida,...
Sports on TV

COLLEGE BASKETBALL (MEN'S) ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: Loyola of Chicago vs. Michigan St., Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas. ESPN — Battle 4 Atlantis: UConn vs. Auburn, Quarterfinal, Paradise Island, Bahamas. ESPN2 — Maui Invitational: TBD, 3rd Place Game, Las Vegas. 5 p.m. ESPN — Maui Invitational: TBD, Championship, Las Vegas.
Manton's Morrow runs in Mid-Eastern XC Championship Meet

KETTERING, Ohio — Manton High School senior Noah Morrow helped Team Michigan finish first at the Mid-Eastern Cross Country Championship Meet Saturday in Kettering, Ohio. Each state — Michigan, Ohio, Indiana and Illinois — is able to send its top 12 senior boys and senior girls. Michigan’s girls easily walked...
AP News in Brief at 11:04 p.m. EST

WAUKESHA, Wis. (AP) — The SUV driver who plowed into a Christmas parade in suburban Milwaukee, killing at least five people and injuring 48, was leaving the scene of a domestic dispute that had taken place just minutes earlier, Waukesha’s police chief said Monday. Police Chief Dan Thompson said that...
