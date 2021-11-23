Brown, Williams return to Celtics' lineup to face Rockets

The Dennis Schröder experience in Boston began out of necessity. Use whatever metaphor you want. The last remaining impactful point guard on the free agent market and the team needing help most at that position found each other for one year. The result would never near perfection. If it had the potential to, Schröder would’ve received north of $84-million — elsewhere. This would simply need to work for both sides.

NBA ・ 10 DAYS AGO