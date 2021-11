If your wallet is a little thinner after purchasing all the ingredients for your Thanksgiving meal — or perhaps your meal at a local restaurant — there’s a good reason. According to the 36th annual survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation, the average cost of a Thanksgiving meal is up about 14%, or about $6.41, compared with last year. The bureau reports that this year’s average meal for 10 is $53.31 when last year it was an average of $46.90.

SUMMIT COUNTY, CO ・ 2 DAYS AGO