ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii State

Is NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? Season 1 episode 8, 9 spoilers

cartermatt.com
 4 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIs NCIS: Hawaii new tonight on CBS? If you’re curious about that or the future of season 1, we are more than happy to help!. So where should we kick things off here? We suppose it’s with the bad news: Unfortunately, there is no new installment coming on the network tonight....

cartermatt.com

Comments / 1

Related
Outsider.com

‘NCIS’ Team Takes On a Female ‘Rambo’ in New Trailer for Upcoming Episode

“NCIS” airs a new episode on Monday Nov. 29 titled “Peacekeeper” that features thousands of bullet holes and a few good “Rambo” references. The promo starts out with Alden Parker saying, “Should I bother asking the cause of death?” That’s because the team is checking out a car riddled with bullet holes. The body inside the car is also riddled with bullet holes. So, no, the cause of death is pretty obvious here.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Outlander season 6 premiere date, extended episode 1 revealed!

Today, Starz did a favor for all of us eager to see Outlander season 6 on the air — we now have an official premiere date! Given what we’re seeing with the network’s current lineup, we can’t say that anything here is all that much of a surprise. So when...
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

The Equalizer: Season Three? Has the CBS Crime Drama Series Been Cancelled or Renewed Yet?

Airing on the CBS television network, The Equalizer TV show stars Queen Latifah, Chris Noth, Lorraine Toussaint, Tory Kittles, Liza Lapira, Adam Goldberg, and Laya DeLeon Hayes. The story follows Robyn McCall (Latifa), an enigmatic woman with a mysterious background. She uses her extensive skills as a former CIA operative to help those with nowhere else to turn. To most, Robyn appears to be just an average single mom who is quietly raising her daughter (Hayes) and living with her aunt (Toussaint). However, to a trusted few, Robyn is The Equalizer, an anonymous guardian angel and defender of the downtrodden, who’s also dogged in her pursuit of personal redemption. Joining Robyn as champions of justice are her longtime friend and former CIA handler (Noth), an edgy bar owner and past colleague (Lapira), and a paranoid and brilliant white-hat hacker (Goldberg). As Robyn aids the oppressed and exploited, her vigilante work garners the attention of a shrewd NYPD Detective (Kittles). He once sought to uncover her identity, but now respects the need for Robyn’s type of justice, even as he often questions her methods.
TV SERIES
digitalspy.com

NCIS season 19 expands the McGee family with Home Improvement star

NCIS season 19 spoilers follow. NCIS has teased the introduction of a new character in the McGee family, played by Home Improvement star Patricia Richardson. In the upcoming episode 'Docked', which airs tonight (November 8) on CBS in the US, Richardson will join the cast as Tim McGee's mother-in-law. The...
TV SERIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Hawaii Entertainment
State
Hawaii State
cartermatt.com

Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 9 spoilers: A Thanksgiving story

Want to get a sense of what lies ahead on Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10? We should start off by noting this: We’re near the end of the show’s run this fall! It will have more stories to tell early on next year, but we’re bracing ourselves for the longest hiatus yet. For those of you who have gotten used to having these versions of Joe in your day-to-day life, that’s going to be difficult.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19 spoilers: Wilmer Valderrama teases ‘new ride’ on set

Season 19 is clearly having quite the busy day of shooting! Earlier, we posted that Katrina Law and Brian Dietzen are filming at what looks to be some sort of trash heap; now, we’re getting a sense that Wilmer Valderrama is getting a pretty impressive new ride for himself. In...
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Dancing with the Stars season 31: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?

Following the finale tonight, can you expect to see a Dancing with the Stars season 31? Or, is the long-running show getting canceled?. Of course, there are a lot of questions on our mind immediately about this before, for the time being, there is no clear answer. We do think there’s reason for optimism, but this show hasn’t had the same buzz it had for years now. There was initially a ratings bump in the 18-49 demographic after Tyra Banks stepped in as the new host/executive producer, but the change divided a lot of longtime viewers. At this point, the show is down over 20% in both total viewers and in the demo versus where it was in season 29.
TV SHOWS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Enver Gjokaj
Variety

NBC Releases First Trailer for ‘This Is Us’ Final Season

NBC has released the first trailer for the sixth and final season of “This Is Us,” giving audiences a first look at the send-off to the network’s critically acclaimed family drama series. “This Is Us” has been a smash hit for NBC since its first season premiered in 2016, with the show racking up impressive ratings and Emmy attention over the years. The series follows the family of the Pearsons across the multiple decades of their lives. Milo Ventimiglia, Mandy Moore, Sterling K. Brown, Chrissy Metz and Justin Hartley star in the series’ main roles, with each of them returning for...
TV SERIES
Outsider.com

‘NCIS: Los Angeles’ Promises Tonight’s Return Episode Will Be a ‘Nail-Biter’

NCIS: Los Angeles is teasing a tense affair for its Sunday night offering. From the clues the show is dropping, we know that Rountree is stuck on a hijacked bus. And Sam is doing the negotiations. CBS offered this NCIS: Los Angeles plot summary for the episode called Sundown. “Sam negotiates and Rountree goes undercover, when a man takes a busload of hostages and threatens to blow it up unless his daughter’s war crimes are posthumously cleared.”
LOS ANGELES, CA
cartermatt.com

New Amsterdam season 5 fall finale spoilers: Reactions to Max ‘leaving’

In just over 24 hours you’re going to see the New Amsterdam season 5 fall finale — and you better believe this one will be dramatic. Are Max and Helen really going to leave the hospital? We know that entering this episode, this is the #1 thing on some other characters’ minds. They want to know that New Amsterdam has a future and is properly being cared for. Veronica Fuentes has hardly showed herself to be some sort of steward out to improve the lives of those around her.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 return date: When’s it back?

Want to know the Ordinary Joe season 1 episode 10 return date following the new episode tonight? If you answer “yes,” we more than understand! Even though this is a show only in its first year, it has done a great job over time of finding a way to build up its audience.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cbs#Ncis#Episodes#Episode 9#Cbs Original#Et Pt#Paramount
cartermatt.com

Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 spoilers: Midseason finale!

As you prepare for Legends of Tomorrow season 7 episode 7 next week, there’s one thing to know right away: This is the last episode of the year. Even though “A Woman’s Place is in the War Effort!” has not been necessarily hyped as the midseason finale, that doesn’t change the fact that it is. Whatever transpires here will carry over into when the show returns in early 2022.
TV SERIES
thecinemaholic.com

The Bachelorette Season 18 Episode 6 Release Date, Time and Spoilers

Episode 5 of ‘The Bachelorette‘ season 18 showcased problematic behavior exhibited by one contestant who even interrupted Michelle’s second one-on-one date. The scene unraveled at Michelle’s hometown, Minneapolis, which also allowed a lot of sightseeing and opened up exciting opportunities for the men. We have added a recap for you in case you missed the television premiere of this week’s episode. Now, we’re here to take you through everything you should know about episode 6!
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2 spoilers: Beyond the wilderness

Following the big premiere today, of course it makes sense to want more info on Yellowjackets season 1 episode 2! This episode will need to build upon what is a fascinating premise, which is about both physical and mental survival. We know that a number of the man characters make...
TV SERIES
FanSided

Will NCIS Season 20 happen at CBS?

NCIS is currently in its 19th season, and this is a Gibbs-less season for much of it. What does this mean for the future? Will NCIS Season 20 happen?. When we found out that the 19th season was only going to have Gibbs in a minimal number of episodes, we worried. Would the series be able to remain on the air without Mark Harmon?
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Spoilers
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
cartermatt.com

Riverdale season 6 episode 2 spoilers: Prepare for ‘Ghost Stories’

After tonight’s big premiere on The CW, you can go ahead and assume that Riverdale season 6 is going to stay creepy. It’s hard to imagine them shifting from that now! We’re in the midst now of a five-part event, one that is poised to feature Sabrina and that is just the tip of the iceberg.
TV SERIES
cartermatt.com

NCIS season 19: Will there be a Christmas episode this year?

Is NCIS season 19 going to bring you an episode all about the holidays? We know that they’ve delivered some fun ones over the years! Also, there’s just something so comforting that comes with seeing some of these characters have fun and take part in some festive traditions. Unfortunately, we...
TV & VIDEOS
cartermatt.com

FBI: International season 1 episode 8 return date at CBS

Following tonight’s big episode, are you curious to learn more about FBI: International season 1 episode 8 return date? We’ve got that for you within, but be forewarned: You’re going to be waiting for a good while. Unfortunately, we’ve already learned that there is no new episode coming to CBS...
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy